Letters to the Editor Wednesday, Dec. 7

Stefanik believes facts don’t matter

Ultra MAGA, Trump sycophant Elise Stefanik just proved beyond a doubt she is the least bipartisan, most corrupt politician in the House.

Seemingly simultaneously to Attorney General Merrick Garland appointing Jack Smith to oversee the criminal investigations into Donald Trump as a special counsel, Stefanik released a false, absurd and tribal statement.

“The facts are clear: Jack Smith is compromised,” she told Breitbart. She added, “Joe Biden’s weaponized DOJ has launched an illegitimate special counsel to investigate his number one political opponent.”

Laughable.

There is zero objective evidence that Jack Smith is corrupt, or even partisan. His career as a prosecutor is impeccable.

Smith joined the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office after graduation. He joined the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York in 1999.

From 2008 to 2010, Smith worked as Investigation Coordinator for the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court overseeing cases against government officials and militia members accused of war crimes and genocide.

In 2010, Smith was put in charge of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Public Integrity Section (PIS). He spent five years as chief of the PIS, where he prosecuted a variety of corruption cases, including those against state Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, a lifelong Democrat.

Elise and other MAGA Republicans must feel like their constituents are so dumb that facts don’t matter. Well, Elise, they do to the majority of Americans. New York can do better.

Christopher Ognibene

Schenectady

Respect residents’ right to question



In response to Ballston Spa Mayor Frank Rossi’s letter (“Writer incorrect on water rate increase”) of Nov. 28, I believe the mayor is the one misreporting the real issues at hand.

The trustees understand and acknowledge the need for a hike in village water fees. However, they, and village residents, deserve an explanation for how the mayor determined his 10% water fee hike and he failed to provide it prior to demanding a vote on it.

There is no “unnecessary partisan rancor” being directed at the mayor. This is not a political issue.

To state that questioning the mayor would “place the residents’ welfare at risk” is absurd.

The mayor acts as though anyone who questions him is attacking him. He chose to make this a partisan issue by naming me, my political affiliation and my family in his letter.

My family members have the right to speak their own minds, and what they say has nothing to do with my position as chair of the town Democratic committee.

I believe that the residents of the village and town have the right, if not the responsibility, to attend meetings and respectfully question any actions and decisions made by the governing board.

Martha Iacolucci

Ballston Spa

