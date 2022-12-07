NFL 2022: Week 14 picks and TV listings

I’ve been leading The Daily Gazette’s U Pick ‘Em football contest for most of the season. Over the past couple of weeks, my lead has been shrinking.

Now, I’m no longer the leader. Despite going 11-3-1 in Week 13 to improve to 123-70-2, Andrew Crounse of Glenville Beverage has surpassed me. He has a one-game lead.

Am I concerned? No. I was leading most of the season in The Daily Gazette’s auto racing contest. I lost the lead for a few weeks, but recovered and won the title. The same thing will happen here.

My Gazette colleague Adam Shinder was 10-4-1. He is 114-79-2.

You can play the U Pick ‘Em contest by clicking https://dailygazette.com/football/?contestid=3#registration/login.

Here are my Week 14 picks.

THURSDAY

Las Vegas 28, L.A. Rams 10

SUNDAY

Buffalo 35, N.Y. Jets 17

Cincinnati 31, Cleveland 10

Dallas 49, Houston 7

Minnesota 34, Detroit 31

Philadelphia 35, N.Y. Giants 13

Pittsburgh 21, Baltimore 14

Tennessee 24, Jacksonville 17

Kansas City 40, Denver 10

Seattle 32, Carolina 14

San Francisco 21, Tampa Bay 20

Miami 31, L.A. Chargers 28

MONDAY

New England 27, Arizona 17

WEEK 14 TV SCHEDULE

(Subject to change)

THURSDAY

Amazon Prime Video — Las Vegas at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m. (Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung).

SUNDAY

FOX23 (WXXA) — Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver); Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. (Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi).

CBS6 (WRGB) and Paramount+ — N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson).

DirectTV NFL Sunday Ticket — Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins); Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuletta, A.J. Ross); Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, Amanda Renner); Houston at Dallas, 1 p.m. (Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin); Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m. (Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake); Kansas City at Denver, 4:05 p.m. (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn); Carolina at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. (Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink).

NBC13 (WNYT) and Peacock — Miami at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m. (Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark).

MONDAY

ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+ — New England at Arizona, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN and ESPN+: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters; ESPN2 and ESPN+: ManningCast).

