O’Hanlon powers Duanesburg girls’ basketball to win against Mayfield

DELANSON — The Mayfield girls’ basketball team has a lot of pluses on its side and is going to win a lot of games this season, but No. 5 on the Panthers’ ledger will have to wait a bit.

Allison O’Hanlon and her Duanesburg teammates hit the go button in the third quarter, and in a scene familiar from last season’s run to the state Class C final four, the Eagles pulled away for a 73-36 triumph.

Mayfield (1-1 WAC, 4-1 overall) trailed at the half in the Western Athletic Conference game 29-18 before Duanesburg (1-0, 2-0) essentially sealed the victory with a 29-6 third-quarter run that included a 10-0 burst in the middle and an 11-0 spurt to close it out.

O’Hanlon scored 18 of her career-high 38 points in that third quarter spree when the Eagles shined at both ends.

“We know they’re a great team,” said O’Hanlon, a junior who has committed to Siena College. “They hit us with a punch and we hit them with a punch. It was, ‘Let’s execute.’”

O’Hanlon scored 15 first-half points before generating 23 the rest of the way, and her big third quarter featured four 3-point baskets. In all, she nailed six of her team’s nine 3s.

“She shot with very little daylight,” said Mayfield coach Brian Moore, whose quick and pesky team gave O’Hanlon only a few open looks. “She is a phenomenal player. Her experience and athleticism showed.”

O’Hanlon and fellow juniors Hannah Mulhern and Alex Moses are the returning starters from last season’s 22-3 edition that gave the school its first Section II title. The most significant personnel loss for the program was Duanesburg career scoring leader Maddy Meyer, who excelled during last season’s playoff push.

“These girls — all three of them — have hit a higher gear,” Duanesburg coach Chris Herron said. “Mulhern brings an element that can’t be coached. Alex has gotten to the next level. And, Allison, she’s the real deal.”

O’Hanlon, who added four assists, two steals and a blocked shot, credited her teammates for helping her along on the special scoring night.

“For me, none of that happens without my teammates,” O’Hanlon said. “They got rebounds. Got me the ball. Set me up for shots.”

The shots started to fall at a more consistent rate in the second half for the Eagles.

“We just calmed down. The first half was fast,” Herron said. “We ran a couple of sets. Got open looks. Hit a few shots. We got in a flow.”

Mulhern scored 16 points and snared seven rebounds, and Moses scored seven of her 15 points in the second half and also contributed eight rebounds and three steals. New starter Kate O’Hanlon, Allison’s twin sister, pulled down 15 rebounds to go with four points.

“If the shots aren’t falling, I can always get a rebound,” Kate O’Hanlon said. “It’s all about effort.”

Duanesburg began its season with a 56-40 win Friday over Mechanicville.

“We didn’t shoot well against Mechanicville, but our defense was great,” Herron said. “Defense is definitely a strength. If you’re going to get us, you’ve got to beat us at what we’re good at.”

Mayfield junior Cloey Dopp scored 12 of her 17 points in the first half. Her 3-pointer made it a 14-10 game after the first quarter, and she ended the half with a successful drive.

“I liked the way we came out,” Moore said. “We were playing good defense and on offense we were executing, but we missed some shots we should have made. It easily could have been a four-, five-point game at the half. You live and learn.”

Abigail Chest had six points and eight rebounds for Mayfield, and Katrina Agerter also had eight rebounds.

Mayfield’s four wins this season include a 72-8 victory over Johnstown, and two other times the Panthers allowed 21 points.

“I love where my team is at,” Moore said. “We’ll be back at it tomorrow.”

Mayfield 10 8 6 12 — 36

Duanesburg 14 15 29 15 — 73

Mayfield scoring: Yuret 1-0-2, J. Chest 1-0-3, Capano 1-2-4, S. Agerter 1-0-2, Dopp 7-0-17, Iannuzzi 1-0-2, A. Chest 3-0-6. Duanesburg scoring: K. O’Hanlon 2-0-4, A. O’Hanlon 14-4-38, Mulhern 5-4-16, Moses 5-4-15. Scoring totals: Mayfield 15-2-36; Duanesburg 26-12-73.

