Schenectady gas station sold alcohol to underage buyer in sting, state Liquor Authority says

SCHENECTADY – A Schenectady gas station has been cited, accused of selling alcohol to an underage buyer during a sting, while three other city businesses refused, state Liquor Authority officials said Wednesday.

The Dec. 1 sting also included two businesses in South Glens Falls and one in Warren County, officials said. Those three businesses also refused to sell.

Cited by the state, accused of selling during the sting was the Speedway on South Brandywine Avenue.

State Liquor Authority investigators, working with an underage agent, conducted the sting.

Undercover agents work under the direct supervision of SLA Beverage Control Investigators.

Licensees charged with underage sales face civil penalties of up to $10,000 per violation, with fines starting from $2,500 to $4,000 for a first-time offense, officials said. Employees or licensees who sell to minors can also be arrested and charged with a misdemeanor.

