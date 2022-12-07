Schoharie County man accused in infant assault now faces child pornography counts, troopers say

SCHOHARIE COUNTY – The Schoharie County man arrested last month accused of critically injuring an infant now faces child pornography possession counts, New York State Police said Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the infant hurt last month has since been released from the hospital and the child’s condition is improving, police said.

David R. Walker, 32, of Seward, was arrested on the new charges Tuesday. He now faces three counts of possession of a sexual performance by a child, felonies.

The charges are in addition to the first-degree assault and reckless assault of a child counts he faces related to last month’s allegations related to the infant.

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

In the new case, Walker was charged after images consistent with child sexual exploitation were discovered on Walker’s cell phone, police said. The state police Troop G Computer Crimes Unit assisted in the investigation.

In the assault case, Walker was arrested Nov. 8, accused of critically injuring the infant. The investigation began three days earlier as police received a report of an infant with injuries at Albany Medical Center.

The investigation then determined Walker was responsible for the child’s injuries, police said.

Walker was arraigned a month ago in the assault case and ordered held. He was arraigned on the new charges and released on those to return to court later.

Troopers were assisted in the assault case by Schoharie County Child Protective Services.

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Categories: Fulton Montgomery Schoharie, News, News