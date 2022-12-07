Schools: Wednesday’s high school sports highlights from around the Capital Region

Northville’s Jacob Frank scored 17 points, including the game-winning layup with 2.6 seconds left in regulation, as the Falcons beat Schoharie 41-39 Wednesday in Western Athletic Conference boys’ basketball action.

Matt Bernhardt finished with 13 points for Schoharie.

Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons collected a 75-55 win against Berne-Knox-Westerlo. Dequawn Gheen had 21 points to lead the way, while Zakahria Archie had 18, Esiasyn Starr scored a dozen and Jaquare Jones had 10.

Galway defeated OESJ 59-45 behind a 14-point, 13-rebound performance from Casey Clarke, 13 points from Josh Lovelass, and 11 points and nine boards from Zach Kenyon. Colten Christensen led OESJ with a game-high 25 points.

Brady Whipple led four Fonda-Fultonville players in double figures with 13 points in a 73-21 win over Middleburgh. Aidan Frederick added 11 points, with Nate Mycek and Riley Wilson chipping in 10 points apiece. Fonda-Fultonville led 19-0 after one quarter and 40-6 at halftime.

Duanesburg rolled to a 45-25 halftime lead and went on to beat Mayfield 83-40. Ethan Thompson scored 18 points for the Eagles, Peyton Fall scored 14, and Owen Lohret and Jeffrey Mulhern each had 12 points. Sean Foreman, Trevor Ruberti and Christian Scunziano each scored 10 for the Panthers.

Fort Plain defeated Canajoharie 56-46, with Stephen Gray scoring 18 points for the Hilltoppers, to go along with 10 apiece from Dylan Keane and Rick Paddon. Antonio Fairley’s 19 points led Canajoharie.

Johnstown was led by 19 points from Ryan Hoyt in a 45-39 non-league win over Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk. Matt Wheelis chipped in 13 points for the Sir Bills, while Ravena’s Jason Reif scored 16.

CANAJOHARIE TOPS FORT PLAIN

In Western Athletic Conference girls’ basketball, Canajoharie beat Fort Plain 43-33, with Charlotte Nare scoring 22 points for the Cougars. Megan Blakeslee added 10 points in the victory. Rylee Herron finished with nine points for Fort Plain, with Kelsey Buley and Zionna Robarge each scoring seven.

Fonda-Fultonville cruised to a 60-20 win against Middleburgh. Quincy Lake scored 20 points in the win, while Kamryn Walton added nine and Olivia Linart scored seven. For Middleburgh, Ciara Armlin nearly posted a triple double with 10 points, 11 rebounds and eight blocks.

Mia Wylie scored 29 points as Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons got past Berne-Knox-Westerlo 55-45. Wylie scored 17 of her points in the third quarter, when the Golden Knights outscored the Bulldogs 23-10 to take a 39-31 lead. Ashlee Stevens led B-K-W with 17 points.

Grace O’Brien scored 22 points as Galway defeated OESJ 39-25. Anderson Eggleston scored 10 points for OESJ.

In a non-league game, Sharazade Cooper’s inside basket put Amsterdam ahead for good, 39-37, with 1:10 left, and the Rams made their free throws the rest of the way for a 44-39 non-league win over Schalmont, handing the Sabres their second loss in two days. Felise Fowler led Amsterdam with 15 points, while Annie Fedullo had a double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds. Karissa Antoine led Schalmont with 16 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. Arianna Brandon added 13 points.

In Albany Academy’s 54-50 win over Columbia, Stylianna Mantzouris scored a game-high 22 points for the victors. Kendyl Ouimette’s 18 points paced Columbia.

DUFFY LEADS ADIRONDACK UNITED

Bayley Duffy had four goals and two assists, and Laura Dickerson recorded the first shutout in program history for Adirondack United in a 12-0 non-league girls’ ice hockey win over Saranac Lake.

Lillian Willis added two goals and an assist for United, with Jessica Freebern, Caroline Lieberth and Tekla Fine-Lease all scoring their first varsity goals.

