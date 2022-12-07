Sports briefs: Amsterdam grad Pritchard earns Empire 8 weekly honor at Russell Sage

ALBANY — Russell Sage forward Giuliana Pritchard, a graduate student from Amsterdam, was named the Empire 8 Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for the period ending Sunday.

Pritchard averaged 19.5 points on 59.0 percent shooting, 9.0 rebounds, 6.33 assists, 1.33 blocks, and 1.33 steals across a 3-0 week. She totaled 44 points on 72.7 percent shooting, 18 rebounds, 13 assists, four blocks, and four steals to help RSC open E8 play with a pair of home wins on Friday and Saturday.

UNION’S CUMMINGS NAMED ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

SCHENECTADY — First-year forward Aren Cummings of the Union men’s basketball team was recognized as the Liberty League Men’s Basketball Rookie of the Week for the week ending Sunday, the conference office announced on Monday afternoon.

Cummings is the first Union men’s basketball player to earn Liberty League Rookie of the Week honors since current senior Mike Concannon won the last of his four honors on Jan. 28, 2019.

Cummings averaged 12.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game over the weekend for Union as the team started its Liberty League schedule in the North Country. The first-year hit 5 of 7 shots from the field on the way to 12 points and six boards in just 19 minutes against St. Lawrence University on Friday, then went for 12 and 6 again the next day against Clarkson University.

PELLEGRINI EARNS EMPIRE 8 INDOOR TRACK HONOR

ALBANY — Russell Sage College freshman Christopher Pellegrini, a Colonie High School graduate, was selected the Empire 8 Conference Men’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week for the period ending Sunday.

Pellegrini set the program record in the 600-meter run at Springfield College on Saturday with a time of 1:34.93.

He also helped the RSC 4x400m relay team score points in its season opener.

UNION’S BOIS NABS INDOOR TRACK AWARD

SCHENECTADY — Following a record-breaking debut with the Union College men’s indoor track & field team over the weekend, first-year Jason Bois was named Liberty League Men’s Track & Field Rookie of the Week, the conference office announced on Monday afternoon.

Bois was Union’s top finisher on Saturday afternoon at the Springfield College Season Opener. He had the best prelim time of any competitor in the 60-meter hurdles and took more than three-tenths of a second off the school record with a time of 8.89 seconds, before running an 8.87 in the finals to finish in second place overall and break the school record for a second time. The previous record was set back in 2011 when Phil Lambert clocked a 9.24. His time ranks fourth-best in the Mideast Region so far this season and qualifies him for the Liberty League Championships.

RPI’S HELDMAN NAMED ALL-REGION

TROY — RPI women’s soccer player Greta Heldman has been selected to the United Soccer Coaches All-Region III Third Team. A first-year defender, she was previously named to the All-Liberty League Second Team.

Heldman came off the bench in her first three games and then started each of the last 12 for the Engineers, who allowed only 1.07 goals per game and 13.6 shots per contest. They had five shutouts and six matches in which they allowed only one goal.

She helped the Engineers to records of 3-7-5 overall and 1-4-4 in conference play, with its five goals allowed in league play ranking third.

Categories: Sports, Sports