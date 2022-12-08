Amsterdam to field a veteran boys’ basketball team this season

The Amsterdam boys’ basketball team has waited a while to play its first game. When it does so Saturday, there will be a lot of familiar faces running onto the court.

The Rams return a good number of players and have 10 seniors on the roster. Such experience will come in handy when they play Section III’s New Hartford, a Class A state finalist last season, at 5 p.m. at Fulton-Montgomery Community College.

The Rams graduated just three from last year’s team, including veteran Tyrell Douglas, but has two Foothills Council all-stars returning in guards Ceasar Thompson, a first-team selection, and JaShean Vann, a third-team selection.

Also returning are Jhai Vellon, Victor Dueno, Alec Bartone and Marco Bottisti.

With the exception of Bartone, a post player who coach Tim Jones said had a good offseason, most of the Rams are impossible to peg a position on, as they play wherever needed doing whatever needed. When they’re at their best, they’re moving just as much as the ball is.

“We’ll certainly try to use our athleticism to our benefit in the open court,” Jones said.

Jones added that one part of what he’s enjoyed the most in coaching the players is to see their maturation over the years.

It’s been a fun group,” Jones said. “Since I’m teaching at the middle school, to see them all from sixth grade now to being seniors, just to see that maturity.”

Newcomers to the team this season that will be looked to for contributions include Joel White and Manny Santos.

Amsterdam finished 16-6 last season and, as a fourth seed, was upset by eighth-seeded Gloversville in the Section II Class A semifinals.

Jones said what he wants to see from his players is how they handle adversity.

“And it’ll start Saturday,” Jones said. “New Hartford was a state finalist last year, they’re for real. How are we going to handle it? Because the rest is there, the talent is there.

“We’re looking forward to starting the season,” Jones added. “There are a lot of good teams out there, and we’re happy to be one of them.”

