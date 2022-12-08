Briefs: Shenendehowa leads all-state girls’ volleyball honorees

Class AA girls’ volleyball state champion Shenendehowa placed four players on the all-state team.

Senior setter Emma Paliwodzinski, sophomore outside hitter Reagan Ennist and junior libero Kasia Barletta were named to the first team, and senior middle hitter Grace Almeida made the second team.

In Class A, Burnt HIlls-Ballston Lake’s Danielle Debonis, a senior setter, and Sarah Robbins, a junior middle hitter, made the first team. South Glens Falls junior libero Malia Dake made the fourth team, and Queensbury senior outside hitter Kaliyah Davis made the fifth team.

In Class B, Ichabod Crane senior setter Delaney More made the third team, and Hudson Falls junior middle hitter Shaylin Perry made the fourth team.

In Class C, Galway senior setter Grace O’Brien made the first team, while teammates Amber Kolpakas, a junior outside hitter, and Jayden DeVellis, a senior libero, made the second team.

Earning honors in Class D were Lake George’s Shannon Starrat, Evie Burke (second team) and Maddie Burke (fifth team), Mekeel Christian senior setter Gabriella Luna (fourth team) and Argyle’s Kylee Humisto (fifth team).

BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL NAMES ALL-STATE PLAYERS

Division I state champion Shenendehowa had four players named to the boys’ volleyball all-state team. MVP was junior outside hitter Bennett Wilson. Also earning the honor were senior setter Ryan Connors, senior middle blocker Brendan Shields and senior outside hitter Luke Mahoney.

Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake’s Liam Calhoun, a senior outside hitter, earned Division II all-state honors.

UNION TRIO RECOGNIZED

Three Union College football players earned D3football.com honors by making the All-Region 2 Team.

Senior tackle Tim Driscoll earned a spot on the first team, while senior running back Ike Irabor and freshman wide receiver Nicholas Dunneman made the third team. Driscoll and Irabor are the first two Dutchmen to earn three All-Region recognitions since the award’s inception in 2005.

Driscoll started every game at left tackle and didn’t allow an individual sack and anchored a line that allowed only eight in 10 games. Union’s offense averaged 415.6 yards per game.

Irabor led the Liberty League in rushing touchdowns and total touchdowns this season. He finished the regular season ranked 23rd in Division III in rushing yards per carry.

Dunneman, the Liberty League Rookie of the Year, led the league in receiving yards, yards per game and touchdowns. He ranked fifth in Division III among all first-year receivers and sixth in receptions per game.

SIENA PAIR SWEEP MAAC AWARDS

Siena College senior Rory Kalac was named the MAAC Women’s Swimmer of the Week, while junior Talia Spenziero earned MAAC Women’s Diver of the Week for the second time this season.

At the ECAC Winter Championships, Kalac was second in the 50 freestyle (23.52), fourth in the 100 freestyle (52.62) and fourth in the 200 freestyle (1:55.06). Her 50 time is now the top mark in the MAAC thus far this season. Spenziero finished second in the 1-meter diving at the ECAC Winter Championships with a score of 230.30, and was fifth in the 3-meter (216.40).

UALBANY FIELD HOCKEY COACHES HONORED

The National Field Hockey Coaches Association has named UAlbany’s coaching staff the Northeast Region Coaching Staff of the Year.

Head coach Phil Sykes, associate head coach Andy Thornton and assistant coach Dana Bozek guided the Great Danes to their second Elite Eight appearance in program history. UAlbany finished the season 16-5 overall and 6-2 in the America East Conference.

