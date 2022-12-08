High Schools: Stillwater tops Greenwich in boys’ basketball

Lukas Lilac scored 25 points to help lead the Stillwater boys’ basketball team to a 73-59 win over Greenwich in a Wasaren League contest Thursday. Jaxon Mueller added 20 points and 18 rebounds, while Thomas McDonough scored 17 for Stillwater.

On Wednesday, Glens Falls topped Ballston Spa 59-54 in girls’ basketball behind Gianna Endieveri’s 18 points. Carolyn Lunt added 15. Olivia Verdile scored 26 to lead Ballston Spa. Mallory Sprissler had 18.

