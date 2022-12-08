Images: Duanesburg girls’ basketball takes on Mayfield (8 photos)

DELANSON – Duanesburg girls’ basketball took on Mayfield Wednesday and came away with the 73-36 win.
Photos from the game from our Peter R. Barber
More: O’Hanlon powers Duanesburg girls’ basketball to win against Mayfield
GAZETTE COVERAGEEnsure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
.
.
More: O’Hanlon powers Duanesburg girls’ basketball to win against Mayfield
GAZETTE COVERAGEEnsure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
.
.
More: O’Hanlon powers Duanesburg girls’ basketball to win against Mayfield
GAZETTE COVERAGEEnsure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
.
.
More: O’Hanlon powers Duanesburg girls’ basketball to win against Mayfield
GAZETTE COVERAGEEnsure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
.
.
More from The Daily Gazette:
Categories: High School Sports, Photo Galleries, Rotterdam, Sports, Sports