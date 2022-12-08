In the Pocket: Though his priorities have changed, DeVellis still excels on the lanes

IN THE POCKET – Like so many of his peers in their 30s and 40s, Joe DeVellis Jr.’s priorities have changed. That passionate bowling group might have loads of talent on the lanes, but they simply don’t have the time to compete as much as they used to — especially if their children are involved in extracurricular school activities like sports.

DeVellis, 46, still can put up some eye-catching numbers when he’s lined up and finds his groove, but with a daughter who just completed a championship volleyball season and a son who recently began his basketball campaign, the Voorheesville High School product is constantly on the move. These are precious moments to build some family memories.

DeVellis rolled his 36th career perfect game Monday night while subbing in the City League at Towne Bowling Academy, but these days, he’s more excited about watching his kids compete in varsity sports.

“My kids are growing up fast. I have a daughter who is a senior at Galway, and my son is a junior on the basketball team,” DeVellis explained. “It’s a tough season to get around to bowl in any tournaments myself. My daughter has made the final four of the states in three of the last four years. She really goes after it, and it’s great to watch her. And my son is very excited about his basketball season. I’d love to be involved in more events, but with my kids’ volleyball and basketball, it’s been run, run, run.”

DeVellis grew up in a bowling family and learned the fundamentals very early. “I’ve been bowling since I was 5 or 6 years old. Jack Scaccia was my stepdad. I got a good foundation in the game with some good roots behind me. Plus, I’ve gotten a lot of help from Anthony Scaccia in the lab [Town ‘N Country’s pro shop]. I’ve had some excellent coaching,” he said.

Currently, DeVellis is bowling in the Thursday Night Doubles Classic and the Challenge League Wednesday nights at Town ‘N Country Lanes. He’s also been filling in at Towne Bowling Academy’s City League for the injured Steve Hallenbeck.

“I grew up bowling with Joe Mazuryk. He was one of the best in the area for a long time, and he still is when he comes out of retirement every once in a while,” DeVellis said.

“Our Voorheesville High School team missed going to the states by just a couple of pins when Colonie beat us in the sectionals back in 1994,” he added. “That was tough to take, but it makes you stronger in the long run. After bowling with Joe at Voorheesville, I bowled on the Hudson Valley Community College team for a year. But then I decided college wasn’t really for me, so I started working at Hannaford and I’ve been there for 26 years. I’m still plugging away, but in our business, it’s hard to get weekends off to bowl in tournaments.”

Although he doesn’t necessarily have the biggest hook or the most power, DeVellis has put together a fine resume that includes a high triple of 868 and a top four-game series of 1,136.

“Both of my career bests happened on my birthday,” he noted. “I rolled a 268, back-to-back 300s and another 268.”

“I wasn’t even going to bowl that night, but I ended up going bowling and shot lights out that night. I’ve also shot an 866 triple among some of my other big nights.”

DeVellis said his favorite career achievement was bowling in the USBC Nationals with Anthony Scaccia and Kyle Haines two years ago.

“We finished 95th out of about 7,000 bowlers, and we really had a great time,” he said. “I shot a 743 triple. Just being able to get out with the guys and compete on that stage was very special.”

DeVellis averages a very respectable 205 on the nationals’ challenging conditions.

Another special moment he recalls is when he rolled a perfect game in a roll-off to lift his team over the Bingham brothers, Dave and Gary, and Diamond brothers, Jay and Jamie, considered one of the most powerful teams in area history.

DeVellis once finished second to Bill Neumann for the Green Mountain Open all-events title, and he’s also captured a few Town ‘N Country house events.

“I get a win here and there,” he said. “I’ve always been kind of the underdog. I can hit the pocket with anybody, but my strike percentage is not that high. I don’t have the revs or the power that some guys have, but on any given day, I can shoot some big numbers. When it’s the right day and the right time, I can score.”

DeVellis explained that he usually fires the ball about 16 mph and most often rolls the ball from the second arrow out to about the first arrow as his go-to line.

“I’m not a big hook guy, but I can get a little around the sides of the ball and do enough to score,” DeVellis said. “I work on keeping up my speed, and when the shot is harder, I can slow it down to get a better read when I have to. I’ve got some tricks in my bag.”

DeVellis loves his equipment.

“I’ve got some of the best equipment out there. The Track Strata Hybrid is my favorite right now. That ball has unlocked my game over the last two years. But I’ve also recently drilled a Hammer 3-D Attack. It’s an unbelievable ball with a new cover that does wonders. I can really throw some pins around with that ball,” he said.

But some of DeVellis’ equipment decisions are a bit controversial for the modern approach to spare shooting.

“Anthony Scaccia picks on me because I don’t ever use a spare ball,” DeVellis said. “I catch a lot of heck for it, but I figure I can throw enough strikes to make up for it.”

Although the Albany native and Colonie resident often flies under the radar when compared to some of the big guns, he has averaged as high as 236 for a full season on two different occasions. He even averaged 242 for 27 games while bowling at Sportsman’s Bowl.

“Right now, my goals are to be a little more competitive in the second half of the season,” he said. “Often, I can roll a couple of big games, but I can’t seem to cap it off for a big triple as of late.”

STRIKES & SPARES

Town ‘N Country hosts the Amateur League Bowlers of New York’s annual doubles tournament Sunday at 9:30 a.m. As usual, only bowlers with averages less than 215 are eligible. Entry fee is $50 per bowler. Handicap is 100% of 215, with a maximum of 75 pins per bowler per game. Call Jim Burton (518-209-4748) for reservations.

Also at Town ‘N Country this weekend will be Saturday’s Capital District Youth Scholarship Tour at 12:30 p.m.

Speaking of the very busy Town ‘N Country Lanes, Rich Manzer Jr., Alexander Bonesteel and Evan Bonesteel won its inaugural Swiss Trio Tournament last week. Top prize was $1,500.

Sportsman’s Bowl’s Scotch Doubles Tournament is set for Saturday at 6 p.m. One in five teams will cash. Handicap is 100% of a 500 team average divided by two. Entry fee is $30 per team. Each team competes on the scorecard under one name, with the partners alternating every shot. Call Sportsman’s Bowl for more information at 518-355-4330.

The 13th annual Towne Bowling Academy Team Handicap Tournament continues Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The popular event that guarantees a $4,000 top prize continues through Feb. 5. There is also an optional singles event with $600 guaranteed. Call Towne Bowling Academy at 518-355-3939 for more information.

Boulevard Bowl’s Holiday Scotch Doubles Tournament is set for Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. Entry fee is $40, and handicap is 90% of 240. Call Boulevard Bowl (518-374-4171) for details.

Uncle Sam Lanes in Troy hosts the 12th annual Digger’s Doubles Tournament Saturday and Sunday. Entry fee is $140 per team. One bowler on each team must be under 50 years of age and the other must be over 50. One in four teams makes the cut for match play from the four-game qualifier. There can only be one PBA member per team. Re-entries are allowed. Top prize will be $4,000, based on 64 teams. Contact Uncle Sam Lanes (518-271-7800) for more information.

Boulevard Bowl hosts a 9-pin Christmas Ho Ho No-Tap Tournament Sunday at 1 p.m. Entry fee is $80 per four-person team and one in five teams will cash. Team handicap is 80% of 850. Top prize will be $620 for the winning team. A bowling ball raffle for $5 per ticket gives you a chance to win any Storm ball. Proceeds go to The City Mission of Schenectady.

Uncle Sam Lanes’ annual Holiday Tournament kicks off Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. Other dates for the three-person handicap team event are Dec. 26 (6:30 p.m.), Dec. 31 (11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m.), Jan. 2 (6:30 p.m.), Jan. 7 (2 p.m.) and Jan. 8 (2 p.m.). Handicap is 90% of 220. One in eight teams will cash. Entry fee is $30 per bowler. Top prize is $1,200 guaranteed, based on 100 teams.

Kingpin’s Alley Family Fun Center’s annual New Year’s Day Tournament has an early-bird entry fee of $95 if paid before Dec. 23. Otherwise the entry fee is $125. This year’s event will be eight games. One in six bowlers will cash. First and second place are guaranteed at $2,000 and $1,000. Low to cash will be a minimum of $200. There will only be one squad beginning at 10:30 a.m. Bowlers may also opt to compete in a 16-game doubles event by simply combining their scores for another $50 entry fee. Call 518-793-9606 for reservations or more information.

MAJOR BOWLING

Brian Mariano strung games of 290, 278 and 277 en route to an 845 triple, Ryan Karabin fired a 280 and two 279 games for an 838, David Squires ripped a 279-780 and both Joe DeVellis Jr. and Jeff Kallner rolled 300 games on a high-scoring City League card Monday night at Towne Bowling Academy.

B.J. Smith hammered a 290-793, Tammy Sader delivered a 269-764 and Jamie Diamond fired a 279-749 to pace the Sportsman’s Majors Monday night at Sportsman’s Bowl.

Jason Palmer found the line for a 245-942 four-game series, Tom Favata fired a 252-939 and Joe Carusone slammed a 258-926 in the Frank DePalma Boulevard Classic Tuesday night at Boulevard Bowl.

Debbie Capullo tossed a 289-1,035 four-game series, Matt Fazzone belted games of 278 and 279 during his 1,029 set and Scott Rogers rolled a perfect game en route to a 1,024 in the Towne Mixed Doubles league Wednesday night at Towne Bowling Academy. Lindsey McPhail registered a perfect game.

CITY LEAGUE

Standings

ABS 29.5-9.5, DeCrescente Distributing 29-10, Broadway Lanes 27.5-11.5, Falvey Real Estate 27-12, Towne Bowling Academy 25-14, Downs Roofing 24-15, Mohawk Honda/Chevrolet 22-17, J&F Lawncare 21-18, 20 North 21-18, Rollarama 21-18, Sindoni Sausage 20-19, Drive Line Motors 18.5-20.5, WMS Leasing 18-21, Boulevard Bowl 15-24, The Heritage Group 14-225, Kristel Mechanical 14-25, Bootlegger’s 14-25, KKV Recovery 12-27, Da Royalty 11-28, 518 Aliens 6.5-32.5.

Match summaries

KKV Recovery (3)

Alyssa Griffin 182-226-181 — 589, Nick DiCerbo 267-210-215 — 692, Kara Struffolino 258-233-246 — 737, Vinny Struffolino 163-215-221 — 599. Totals: 870-884-863 — 2,617.

518 Aliens (0)

Chuck Schissler 204-213-198 — 615, Jenn Schissler 204-202-175 — 581, Chris Lee 193-210-220 — 623, Gabe Criscuolo 160-234-243 — 637. Totals: 761-859-836 — 2,456.

— — —

ABS (1.5)

Jeff Kallner 300-203-165 — 668, Matt Kallner 279-215-232 — 726, Craig Taylor 220-254-174 — 648, Matt Fazzone 268-234-247 — 749. Totals: 1,067, 906-818 — 2,791.

Broadway Lanes (1.5)

Roy Vanderbogart 205-186-199 — 590, John Pancake 299-241-210 — 750, Steve Wagoner 236-255-227 — 718, Justin Barcomb 235-224-205 — 664. Totals: 975-906-841 — 2,722.

— — —

DeCrescente Distributing (3)

Jessica Aiezza 209-267-215 — 691, Brian Mariano 290-278-277 — 845, Suzie Morine 235-280-247 — 762, Liz Kuhlkin 173-211-182 — 566. Totals: 907-1,036-921 — 2,864.

Towne Bowling Academy (0)

Tom Earl 181-257-288 — 726, Gary Bingham 214-264-204 — 682, Marty Capullo Jr. 185-187-190 — 562, Debbie Capullo 246-238-182 — 666. Totals: 826-946-864 — 2,636.

— — —

Falvey Real Estate (2)

Dan Auricchio 254-226-205 — 685, Kenny Livengood 217-255-252 — 724, Lee Aiezza 201-191-231 — 623, Jeff Young 222-233-216 — 671. Totals: 894-905-904 — 2,703.

Mohawk Honda/Chevrolet (1)

Joe Mazuryk 213-211-200 — 624, Chip Tashjian 221-254-220 — 695, Brad Lawyer 256-204-192 — 652, Jody Becker 238-222-234 — 694. Totals: 928-891-846 — 2,665.

— — —

Downs Roofing (3)

David Orzechowski 296-187-236 — 719, Nick Barnes 212-226-210 — 648, Ryan Karabin 279-280-279 — 838, Billy Wigand 202-190-186 — 578. Totals: 989-883-911 — 2,783.

Rollarama (0)

Dan Rotter 184-163-225 — 572, Jeremy Clute 145-182-213 — 540, Ron Paradiso 193-236-191 — 620, Ken LaBelle Jr. 224-268-206 — 698. Totals: 746-849-835 — 2,430.

— — —

J&F Lawncare (2)

Jason Brown 268-196-235 — 699, Nick Stricos 267-247-236 — 750, Joe DeVellis 244-300-189 — 733, R.J. Martinez 248-234-236 — 718. Totals: 1,027-977-896 — 2,900.

Sindoni Sausage (1)

Scott Chastenay 175-32-257 — 664, Mike Dicerbo 236-218-217 — 671, Rich Strath 202-235-223 — 660, Joe VanDerLinden 215-235-223 — 673. Totals: 828-920-920 — 2,668.

— — —

20 North (2)

Joel Donato 182-224-212 — 618, Tommy Donato 213-224-225 — 662, Nick Galusha (absent) 190-190-190 — 570, Chris Radliff 247-253-243 — 743. Totals: 832-891-870 — 2,593.

WMS Leasing (1)

Don Herrington 175-184-192 — 551, Stephen Alexander 266-198-206 — 670, Lindsey McPhail 257-230-201 — 688, Tom Egan Jr. 287-207-255 — 749. Totals: 985-819-854 — 2,658.

— — —

Drive Line Motors (3)

Kate Clark 256-225-177 — 658, Chris Allen 246-255-256 — 757, Rob Beedelson 218-211-232 — 661, John Askew 208-230-239 — 677. Totals: 928-921-904 — 2,753.

Bootlegger’s (0)

Cassius Boyd 179-202-193 — 574, Karrie Blake 239-242-236 — 717, Eric Quinlivan 243-219-244 — 706, Marc Fowler 255-236-211 — 702. Totals: 916-899-884 — 2,699.

— — —

Boulevard Bowl (2)

P.J. Derenzo 222-221-247 — 690, Ken Wilkins 279-227-234 — 740, Mike Scaccia 269-223-261 — 753, Derek Foti 159-209-227 — 595. Totals: 929-880-969 — 2,778.

Kristel Mechanical (1)

Ed White 298-179-269 — 746, Jeremy Noble 239-245-237 — 721, Bryan Kelley 201-258-236 — 695, Jeff Whitehouse 211-182-214 — 607. Totals: 949-864-956 — 2,769.

— — —

The Heritage Group (3)

Patricia Kelly 216-200-177 — 593, Amanda Chrzanowski 215-255-204 — 674, Bob Messick 240-256-258 — 754, Brandon Wolf 278-241-256 — 775. Totals: 949-952-895 — 2,796.

Da Royalty (0)

AJ Collins 189-227-166 — 582, Brendan Collins 175-182-212 — 569, Will Cunningham 193-257-257 — 707, David Squires 279-265-236 — 780.

SPORTSMAN’S MAJORS

Standings

Universal Auto Parts 41-11, JL Designs 40-12, Muny Grille 38-14, Van Buren Enterprises 37-15, Precision Floors 36-16, Metroland Photo 31-21, TSS Printing 30-22, All in 1 Realty 26-26, EBF Strong 26-26, Bob’s Pro Shop 20-32, TheSignBandits.com 16-36, Team 14 9-43, Klonowski’s Pro Shop 8-44, IDID 6-46.

Match summaries

Bob’s Pro Shop (3)

Fred McMahon (absent) 200-200-200 — 600, Earl Lawrence Jr. 229-233-177 — 639, Bob Tedesco Jr. 218-286-185 — 689, Mike Smith 199-219-178 — 596. Totals: 846-938-740 — 2,524.

EBF Strong (1)

Zach Gravell 177-152-150 — 479, Rich Bauer 214-266-152 — 632, Melissa Childrose 237-214-202 — 653, Chris Fawcett 258-220-213 — 691. Totals: 886-852-717 — 2,455.

— — —

Klonowski’s Pro Shop (0)

Tom Gorsin 158-147-167 — 472, Christian Caputo 209-205-171 — 585, Jackielynn Noble 169-154-190 — 513, Jim Petronis 237-255-181 — 673. Totals: 773-761-709 — 2,243.

Precision Floors (4)

Mike Guidarelli 224-215-266 — 705, Jim Bassotti 173-246-169 — 588 Tom Siatkowski 256-276-187 — 719, Eric Morrett 191-199-181 — 571. Totals: 844-936-803 — 2,583.

— — —

IDID (4)

Tony Fernandez 214-216-175 — 605, Joe Gordon 173-170-182 — 525, Jim Valentino 220-188-244 — 652, A.J. Perone 241-204-234 — 679. Totals: 848-778-835 — 2,461.

Team 14 (0)

Vacant 190-190-190 — 570, Vacant 190-190-190 — 570, Vacant 190-190-190 — 570, Vacant 190-190-190 — 570. Totals: 760-760-760 — 2,280.

— — —

All in 1 Realty (2)

Nick Peckowitz 204-248-203 — 655, Tammy Sader 269-237-258 — 764 Rich Rogaski 255-204-204 — 663, Kris Impellizzeri 195-237-225 — 657. Totals: 923-926-890 — 2,739.

TSS Printing (2)

Rob Mengel 248-166-299 — 713, Corey Buckley 186-235-268 — 689, Tyler Mochrie 235-233-216 — 684, Matt Olson 252-204-229 — 685. Totals: 921-838-1,012 — 2,771.

— — —

Metroland Photo (2)

Lee Quivey 179-207-226 — 612, Steve Renzi 198-244-204 — 646, John Leone 201-225-234 — 660, B.J. Smith Jr. 279-290-224 — 793. Totals: 857-966-888 — 2,711.

Muny Grille (2)

Jay Diamond 216-235-221 — 672, Dave Bingham 214-182-218 — 614, Mark Ray 248-208-205 — 661, Jamie Diamond 226-244-279 — 749. Totals: 904-869-923 — 2,696.

— — —

Universal Auto Parts (4)

Andy Smith 269-204-205 — 678, Bill Heaphy III 290-230-204 — 724, Chris Fedden 186-206-196 — 588, Chris Smith 205-221-259 — 685. Totals: 950-861-864 — 2,675.

TheSignBandits.com (0)

Jason Palmer 226-247-239 — 712, Rich Ellis 215-159-236 — 610, Bill Carl 219-202-189 — 610, Jason Deitz 213-214-169 — 596. Totals: 873-822-833 — 2,528.

— — —

Van Buren Enterprises (1)

Art Van Buren 190-199-221 — 610, Rich Manzer Jr. 218-214-226 — 658, Brian French 215-193-173 — 581, Austin Van Buren 258-183-189 — 630. Totals: 881-789-809 — 2,479.

JL Designs (3)

Justin Lansing 237-183-184 — 604, Joe D’Aurizio Sr. 255-193-255 — 703, Ron Williams 223-192-267 — 682, Billy McGaffin Jr. 268-217-203 — 688. Totals: 983-785-909 — 2,677.

FRANK DEPALMA BOULEVARD CLASSIC

Standings

Boulevard Bowl 45.5-19.5, Masons Automotive 41-24, Derenzo’s Tax Service 35-30, Kalpro 32-33, D.A. Parisi & Co. 24.5-40.5, MBM Motorsports 17-48.

Match summaries

Masons Automotive (1)

Mark Hansen 179-191-167-213 — 750, Robin Fredenburgh 201-168-191-159 — 719, Bob Collins 184-236-224-245 — 889. Totals: 564-595-582-617 — 2,358.

Derenzo’s Tax Service (4)

Lee Quivey 204-191-192-163 — 740, Mark Derenzo (absent) 190-190-190-190 — 760, Jason Palmer 223-232-242-245 — 942. Totals: 617-613-614-598 — 2,442.

— — —

Boulevard Bowl (4)

Mike Scaccia 217-171-194-223 — 805, Brian Hart 199-192-191-199 — 781, Derek Foti 257-179-247-214 — 897. Totals: 673-542-632-636 — 2,483.

MBM Motorsports (1)

Travis Boisclair 183-185-135-171 — 674, Tony Bianchi 257-191-195-164 — 807, Tom Favata 231-232-224-252 — 939. Totals: 671-608-554-587 — 2,420.

— — —

D.A. Parisi & Co. (1)

John Mecca 221-184-237-144 — 886, Ron Williams 220-191-214-197 — 822, Ken Wilkins 213-181-183-203 — 780. Totals: 654-556-634-644 — 2,488.

Kalpro (4)

Keith Lawyer 187-235-226-211 — 859, Kyle Wilkins 168-191-253-197 — 809, Joe Carusone 236-258-178-254 — 926. Totals: 591-684-657-662 — 2,594.

TOWNE MIXED DOUBLES

Standings

JLD 179.5-100.5, ABS 165-115, Revolutions Pro Shop 162-118, TSS Printing & Awards 161-119, Solid Surface 159.5-120.5, Syron’s Meat Market 158-122, A Plus Heating No. 2 154-126, Towne Bowling Academy 153-127, Broadway Lunch 151.5-128.5, Next Level Detailing 148-132, Battenkill Motors 143-137, Sindoni Sausage 140.5-139.5, Rogers Motorsports 137-143, Main Street Café 130-150, Sportsman’s Bowl 126.5-153.5, My Three Sons 121-159, Never Enough Performance 120.5-159.5, Unbreakable Nutrition 115.5-164.5, T.J. Bell Environmental 104-176, A Plus Heating No. 1 70.5-209.5.

Match summaries

Battenkill Motors (11)

Laura Rotter 207-202-213-182 — 804, Ryan Karabin 222-268-258-227 — 975. Totals: 448-489-490-428 — 1,855.

Main Street Café (9)

Ursula Pasquerella 205-232-166-182 — 785, Joe Venduro 180-203-236-246 — 865. Totals: 438-488-455-481 — 1,862.

— — —

Sportsman’s Bowl (9)

Erika Poje 196-156-224-146 — 722, Dan Knutti 222-224-156-180 — 782. Totals: 472-434-434-380 — 1, 720.

A Plus Heating No. 2 (11)

Victoria Shufelt (absent) 207-207-207-207 — 828, Zack Porter 212-214-189-206 — 821. Totals: 446-448-423-440 — 1,757.

— — —

Never Enough Performance (13)

Kate Clark 217-266-205-197 — 885, Dave McLear 224-201-234-259 — 918. Totals: 474-500-472-489 — 1,935.

Syron’s Meat Market (7)

Amanda Chrzanowski 200-223-184-209 — 816, John Askew 257-225-246-236 — 964. Totals: 476-467-449-464 — 1,856.

— — —

JLD (20)

Amber Brophy (absent) 187-187-187-187 — 748 Billy McGaffin Jr. 244-258-236-259 — 997. Totals:

461-475-453-476 — 1,865.

A Plus Heating No. 1 (0)

Michelle Largeteau 116-111-139-126 — 492, Tony Pasquerella 174-186-170-149 — 679. Totals: 413-420-432-398 — 1,663.

— — —

Rogers Motorsports (17)

Kelly Chrzanowski 234-270-238-219 — 961, Tom Rogers 244-191-194-265 — 894. Totals: 517-500-471-523 — 2,011.

Unbreakable Nutrition (3)

Niki Battistoni 234-258-246-205 — 943, Peter Battistoni 214-193-174-160 — 741. Totals: 491-494-463-4089 — 1,856.

— — —

Broadway Lunch (12)

Renee Earl 246-187-215-199 — 847, Tom Earl 237-257-228-248 — 970. Totals: 520-481-480-484 — 1,965.

My Three Sons (8)

Patricia Kelly 222-232-182-172 — 808, Scott Rogers 268-222-300-234 — 1,024. Totals: 519-483-511-435 — 1,948.

— — —

T.J. Bell Environmental (14)

Catie Bell 226-176-224-206 — 832, Mike Kamm 257-192-214-297 — 960. Totals: 540-425-495-560 — 2,020.

Sindoni Sausage (6)

Liz Kuhlkin 279-214-219-258 — 970, Joe VanDerLinden 201-269-190-224 — 884. Totals: 491-494-420-493 — 1,898.

— — —

Revolutions Pro Shop (11)

Lindsey McPhail 236-300-226-177 — 939, Don Herrington 236-200-298-247 — 981. Totals: 489-517-541-441 — 1,988.

Solid Surface (9)

Eliza Arasim 211-237-161-200 — 809, Austin Zullo 258-238-200-215 — 911. Totals: 513-519-405-459 — 1,896.

— — —

Next Level Detailing (6)

Kim Swiatocha 258-226-206-221 — 911, Matt Swiatocha 247-202-200-203 — 852. Totals: 524-447-425-443 — 1,839.

ABS (14)

Natasha Fazzone 224-206-226-208 — 864, Matt Fazzone 278-236-279-236 — 1,029. Totals: 520-460-523-462 — 1,965.

— — —

TSS Printing & Awards (7)

Jackie Malone 217-198-234-190 — 839, Paul Dumas 254-167-269-243 — 933. Totals: 496-390-528-458 — 1,872.

Towne Bowling Academy (13)

Debbie Capullo 256-289-223-267 — 1,035, Ryan Gahan 192-221-228-280 — 921. Totals: 485-547-488-584 — 2,104.

