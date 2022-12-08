Letters to the Editor Thursday, Dec. 8 – Three from readers in Schenectady and Charlton

Bad time for show of wealth at dinner



President Joe Biden just hosted a first state dinner for 330 people.

These were rich and wealthy movie stars, CEOs of major companies, politicians, the president of France and the list goes on.

The meal was lobster and expensive desserts as was reported in the press. Plus, there was a huge, heated tent.

This is the time of inflation where prices are out of control. Families are trying to scrape together any money in order to feed their families.

Eggs are hovering around $5 a dozen, bread is sky high, etc., just staples, for instance, let alone record high gasoline, home heating fuel, to name a few.

In good times, this would not bother me as much, except these invited people in attendance could well afford expensive meals on their own.

All presidents hold state dinners for whatever reason, but this is a slap in the face to all struggling citizens.

Bad timing as far as I am concerned.

I guess my invitation got lost in the mail. Enough said, but you get the picture.

Paul St. Onge

Charlton

Let school athletes study during PE

I am a student at Mohonasen High School who plays two school sports and notices how difficult it can be to have time to do homework after school.

Practices and games make it hard to keep up with schoolwork and get good grades.

A solution to this problem is that student-athletes should have the option to have a study hall during Physical Education (PE) class.

This would give these students an opportunity to complete their homework during school instead of trying to do it at midnight after a 7 p.m. game that is an hour away.

Playing a sport in high school gives you more physical activity than the PE class itself.

Athletes have after school workouts that are much more engaging than what students that don’t play sports do in PE.

In the fall school season, I play soccer, and we have two-hour practices where we are constantly running and practicing skills.

I know that this is the same for other sports, especially football, basketball and baseball.

Not to mention many athletes go to the gym after practice to get additional training to help with their sport.

All of this leaves little time for homework, which is why an extra study hall would be beneficial for student athletes.

Ryan Nadareski

Schenectady

Punish offenders, put down uprising



The illegal plots and the violent attempt to keep Trump in office involved far more people than any of us could have imagined, many of them in positions of great power and authority.

They must be brought to justice.

Sporadic violence may ensue, but the National Guard in all 50 states and the military, if necessary, must be prepared to quash the uprisings wherever they occur.

I am not a lawyer, nor have I ever served in a government position. But the best approach might be to issue hundreds of indictments at the same time.

If there is violence, just imagine how unthinkable it would be to live in Trump’s America; remember it would be no different than living in Putin’s Russia.

This is not a drill. It is real.

We are not characters in a political novel; we are citizens of the United States living in the most dangerous times since the Civil War.

Anthony J. Santo

Schenectady

Categories: Letters to the Editor, Opinion, Opinion, Schenectady