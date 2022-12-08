Letters to the Editor Thursday, Dec. 8 – Three from readers in Schenectady and Charlton

Bad time for show of wealth at dinner
President Joe Biden just hosted a first state dinner for 330 people.
These were rich and wealthy movie stars, CEOs of major companies, politicians, the president of France and the list goes on.
The meal was lobster and expensive desserts as was reported in the press. Plus, there was a huge, heated tent.
This is the time of inflation where prices are out of control. Families are trying to scrape together any money in order to feed their families.
Eggs are hovering around $5 a dozen, bread is sky high, etc., just staples, for instance, let alone record high gasoline, home heating fuel, to name a few.
In good times, this would not bother me as much, except these invited people in attendance could well afford expensive meals on their own.
All presidents hold state dinners for whatever reason, but this is a slap in the face to all struggling citizens.
Bad timing as far as I am concerned.
I guess my invitation got lost in the mail. Enough said, but you get the picture.
Paul St. Onge
Charlton
Let school athletes study during PE
I am a student at Mohonasen High School who plays two school sports and notices how difficult it can be to have time to do homework after school.
Practices and games make it hard to keep up with schoolwork and get good grades.
A solution to this problem is that student-athletes should have the option to have a study hall during Physical Education (PE) class.
This would give these students an opportunity to complete their homework during school instead of trying to do it at midnight after a 7 p.m. game that is an hour away.
Playing a sport in high school gives you more physical activity than the PE class itself.
Athletes have after school workouts that are much more engaging than what students that don’t play sports do in PE.
In the fall school season, I play soccer, and we have two-hour practices where we are constantly running and practicing skills.
I know that this is the same for other sports, especially football, basketball and baseball.
Not to mention many athletes go to the gym after practice to get additional training to help with their sport.
All of this leaves little time for homework, which is why an extra study hall would be beneficial for student athletes.
Ryan Nadareski
Schenectady
Punish offenders, put down uprising
The illegal plots and the violent attempt to keep Trump in office involved far more people than any of us could have imagined, many of them in positions of great power and authority.
They must be brought to justice.
Sporadic violence may ensue, but the National Guard in all 50 states and the military, if necessary, must be prepared to quash the uprisings wherever they occur.
I am not a lawyer, nor have I ever served in a government position. But the best approach might be to issue hundreds of indictments at the same time.
If there is violence, just imagine how unthinkable it would be to live in Trump’s America; remember it would be no different than living in Putin’s Russia.
This is not a drill. It is real.
We are not characters in a political novel; we are citizens of the United States living in the most dangerous times since the Civil War.
Anthony J. Santo
Schenectady
Go Anthony! We’ve been ringing the alarm bells for years now. We knew it was getting worse and worse and something really bad was going to happen. Who could have imagined Jan 6th still would not be the end of it?! Hopefully, these scary times for our Constitutional Republic are coming to an end.
Paul St. Onge, maybe Biden should have had a quiet dinner at a Florida resort with a White nationalist and a anti-Semite? …. Or maybe Biden should have ordered McDonalds for his guests like Trump did? Be comforted that the guests didn’t have a chocolate cake that was the best marvelous chocolate cake ever in the history of chocolate cake. A cake that no others could be compared to. A bigly most beautiful chocolate cake that anyone has ever seen…….Get a grip
Great letter Anthony…..People should heed the warning ….this is not over yet
Yeah great idea let’s just round up everyone who disagrees with the current administration. A true Nazi socialist arrest the opposition. Funny no call for Biden and his son Hunter for selling out our country. The more time goes by the more the beloved MSM media keeps redirecting the story. Hunters brother now saying the laptop was stolen. So his story is someone stole the laptop signed Hunters name at a computer repair shop. Keep on EEE-HAWING the narrative but the D.S. socialist have lost control of the bull horn and can no longer control the narrative. CNN has ratings like NPR networks are struggling because the people see the lies behind MSM and social media. Funny the riots in with ANTIFA, BLM destroyed cities. The Jan. 6th were finding out the 8 FBI members were imbedded into the proud boys. The DC police was corresponding with the leader of the proud boys. Now DOJ threatening capital police if they testify for the defense( A.P news). Pelosi refused national guard. Cheney was found to be lying with twitter release. The truth is coming and the country will see the corruption.
Once again pushing the narrative of the MSM+ DONKEY CLOWNS= EEEEE-HAWWW
Paul St. Onge this is how socialist governments rule. The elite tell the little people don’t drive your car, you are eating to much, you house is to warm or cold depending on where you live. The D.S. elitist showed their true colors during covid when they still had parties and got haircuts and told the poor citizens stay in your house. Welcome to The fundamental change Obama was talking about Biden is the empty vessel (post turtle) they are using to push the country to socialism.
Indoctrination of our children by groomers, inflation, energy crisis, destroying the family unit. Going after our constitutional republic. There was a guy in Germany in the 1940’s that did the same thing.
I am sure you have heard votes have consequences. Now the DONKEY CLOWN will start EEEE-HAWING . Come on be a good little donkey and defend the socialist.
Just wanted to congratulate Paul on his thoughtful letter. Just asking, did Biden have any nazis or antisemites at the dinner?
A stark warning to those who continue to support a fascist who attempted a coup on January 6th. Thanks Anthony, could not agree more.
I am still looking for a response for a response from BM to this post:
ANTHONY J SANTO
December 7th, 2022
I am asking BM, who has posted about how awful he feels socialized medicine is, why he chose to enroll in Medicare. Will I get an answer. I think not.
Here is his admission of enrollment in Medicare:
Bill Marincic
December 7th, 2022
“Yeah varoma and you only have to get parts C and D to be covered at a high monthly premium, I have it.”
What is the problem? You couldn’t find a cheaper and superior private plan? hmmmmmmmm.
Anthony hits it out of the park while the let’s go brandies whine and wring their hands in frustration im just waiting for Bm to dump his daily load supporting his Brandie but back to Anthony’s great letter with each facist seditionist Damsel Donnie supporter receiving their just and fair sentence we return a little closer to being the great country we are meant to be Go biden! And Griners out! Another great day for the US! Let’s not go Brandies
Paul St. Onge–Let´s face it, there´s never a good time. There will always be criticism.
Biden waited 2 years before hosting a State dinner. He´s worked very hard, we´re putting the pandemic behind us, prices are easing, and it´s OK to celebrate.
Let’s go Brandies you forgot to mention your pedo friends and hillary… or maybe you did ‘eyeore’ I stopped reading your bloated repeat of comments at ‘lets’ carry on brandie!
Jclark a state dinner is a necessary diplomatic step to support Biden’s very successful international coalition which it did the whining has nothing to do with lobster or inflation I’m sure Macron and his party have had plenty of lobster in the past Good for Biden and team. Putin supporters are going to complain he’s a loser
Thanks for adding that. What the hell was the administration supposed to do with French President, Macron and his wife? Serve him hamberders?
Mr. Brandon 🤡….What, no pedos?
The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) is a unique forum where the governments of 37 democracies with market-based economies collaborate to develop policy standards to promote sustainable economic growth.
Trump invariably chooses to eat fast food or ketchup covered steaks but read the following, which engendered no criticisms from right-wing ignorant loudmouths:
A preview of the food first lady Melania Trump chose for the French state dinner on April 24, 2018.
First lady Melania Trump and her staff organized the menu, which included:
First Course
Goat Cheese Gateau
Tomato Jam
Buttermilk Biscuit Crumbles
Young Variegated Lettuces
Main Course
Rack of Spring Lamb
Burnt Cipollini Soubise
Carolina Gold Rice Jambalaya
Dessert
Nectarine Tart
Crème Fraîche Ice Cream
The loudmouth right will use any tool, no matter how ridiculous, to criticize Joe Biden. Of course state dinners are lavish. Heads of state are the guests. Should baloney sandwiches with ‘tater tots be served? Maybe the president should dress in bargain basement clothing and drive a 1980 Ford Pinto.
Let’s not mention Trump’s private jet or residences, gold-gilded and gaudy enough to match his narcissistic personality. Is that an insult to struggling Americans Mr. St. Onge?
Of course, if Biden did wear cheaper clothes he would expose himself to the picayune fashion critics of the right; Do you remember the attack on Obama for wearing a TAN SUIT!!!!! Let me remind you. From the Washington Post:
“Ronald Reagan wore tan suits during his presidency. So did Dwight D. Eisenhower, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.
But on Aug. 28, 2014, when President Barack Obama showed up for a White House news conference dressed in beige, the light-colored suit became a matter of national import. Rep. Peter T. King (R-N.Y.) fumed that the suit pointed to a “lack of seriousness” on the president’s part, cable news shows held roundtable discussions, fashion critics and image consultants weighed in, and TV news reporters conducted man-on-the-street interviews to find out what the people of Northeast Ohio thought of the controversial look.”
Can you find any racism in that story?
Even far-right Guru Karl Rove is warning of the dangerous long-term effects resulting from Trump’s lies about our elections:
Politico reports: (12/8)
“There is a growing sense of alarm among the GOP ranks that the conspiracy theories Trump pushed about early voting and mail ballots not only hurt them dearly in the just completed midterms, but could take multiple cycles to remedy. But they are up against not only Trump and his outsized megaphone but also a sizable swath of conservative leaders who now falsely state early voting and mail ballots are tainted.
Longtime GOP strategist Karl Rove, who runs RITE, a new voter integrity project, said in an interview, “It’s a sad commentary that we have to do that and there is resistance. He’s creating a class of people who may for a long time believe the elections are stolen as long as there’s a presence of mail-in ballots, and that causes people to say my vote doesn’t count, I don’t need to bother to vote.”
Should look at some of the state dinners during the 70’s and 80’s when rate of inflation and economy was in worse shape than it is today. Go way back before advent of TV and see how lavish they were during the Great Depression. Yep, everything is Biden’s fault now.
Mr Wemple it is too be expected that after so many resounding defeats and overwhelming evidence of criminal activity that damsel donnie supporters will lament the color of the sky after all we all know when it rains it poors poors poors!- rage on BM thats a gift feel better – Anthony Santo great commentary Lets go brandies
lgb, In your first rant of the day which included every currant conspiracy and a few old ones against MSM and the Hunter Biden story you said the following. “Hunters brother now saying the laptop was stolen. So his story is someone stole the laptop signed Hunters name at a computer repair shop.”
FYI His brother Beau died in 2015. The lap top wasn’t “discovered” till 2019 as possibly belonging to HB. Your all run together get every conspiracy and grievance in one rant may be causing you to post some incorrect information. Know that’s not your intention, but it shows a lack of attention to details and takes away credibility from your rants. And the purpose of the EEE-Hawing is? Again seems to take away credibility from your rants.
Anthoney S, The Florida legislator is also one of the authors of the D’on’t say Gay” bill that has been in the news.
The answer not that it is any of your business is that 1) it is not socialized if I paid for it for more than 50 years. 2) I’m still working and my medical ends due to my age. 3) Why would I not use what I paid for 50 years?
Paul St. Onge of course you are right, the blind mice will always defend the shell of a person Biden. His handlers could have just as easily had a personal dinner with the French president and Macron could have taught Biden how to say “I Surrender” in French.
So the governor took a plane from Clifton Park to Queensbury so she wouldn’t be in traffic on the Northway, how absolutely liberal of her.
Brittney Griner & Marine Paul Whelan.
Both Americans.
Both were convicted in Russian courts on dubious charges.
Both serving multi-year sentences in Russian prison.
Brittney hates America
Paul served America
Guess which one Biden traded a terrorist to free?
Semper fi Paul
That’s not the purpose of a State Dinner. It is intentionally a large formal affair for Diplomacy purposes and a tradition since the founding days of this country given by Every Single President multiple times during their terms in office. The only blind mouse talking here is you.
Look up definition of Realpolitik. That is how things are done in international diplomacy.
Mr. Flynn 🤡 try reading about the whole story on Britney Griner. Educate yourself….there wasn’t a choice given by the Russians. It wasn’t an either or deal. It was this or nothing
Mr. Bill 🤡 yes you paid all these years but it is still socialized healthcare. In Canada they pay with taxes too ….They also have a national sales tax that is just for the healthcare system. Why are you under the wrong impression that socialized healthcare is free? Nothing is free. The tax cuts that Trump gave the rich and corporations wasn’t free either ..It put trillions of dollars on our debt but with nothing to show for it. By the way how is the way which glass falls when a window is broken with a hammer on the outside going…..It’s funn that when Mr. Pelosi was hurt republicans made jokes about the situation, But when Sen.Ted Cruz’s daughter was hurt with self inflicted wounds the democrats showed nothing but concern and wish his family well……Just another big difference between the clown show republicans are and the Democrats ….are you gonna study the pattern of her wounds to see how they were made?
Mr. Flynn: The Biden administration attempted to do a 2 for 1 swap. The Russians declined and insisted Griner for the arms dealer only. They would not entertain a swap for Paul Whelan. As they say the devils in the details. Facts are really not that tricky.
Socialized medicine is paid for by taxpayers. Medicare is a socialist program. It is a more equitable and efficient way to deliver medical care to the people. In a single-payer national health care system the insurance middlemen are cut out of the equation. There is far less paper work (doctors in America have to keep up with a multitude of different plans with different forms and benefits) and it reduces costs.
When posters choose to make their private information public, other posters have a right to comment on it. The world doesn’t revolve around explosive, noxious bursts from your BM posts.
Are you so naive to believe that Biden and his people did all they could? They should have walked away and said both or nothing and Paul Whelan would be home. Biden wanted this to be a political win, that’s all. 100 Griners are not worth a trade for the “Angel Of Death”.
Liberals, please stop bothering Mr. Flynn with the facts. He has a right to his own facts and opinions and to live in an imaginary world of his own making.
BM, do you think we are naive enough to believe you can read minds or have any understanding of the Constitution, international relations, history, or the economy?
As a socialist teacher that indoctrinated children and got his huge state pension for a six-month-a-year job you obviously believe everything is socialist. What happened to the 53 years I paid for medicare in my check, this year at $16.02 per week that comes to $833.04 cents per year, that is a huge number, especially if I was able to invest that money every year.
varoma, I am 100% correct that the glass breaks away from the hammer blow, if I was wrong you would have tried to rub it in my face. Turn the heat up in moms basement and take a nap.
Mr Santo I agree with your assessment but good ole BM knows how to rage and rant like no one else I know well except lets go brandie he really knows how to poor it on!
Mr. Bill 🤡 the old internet go to “you live in your moms basement” I laughed. Again you made the claim of the broken glass. It’s up to you to prove it not me. Are you working on which was Cru’s daughter’s cuts went yet? Also Mr. Bill 🤡 the money you paid into Medicare for 53 years went to the people that were on it during that time. When you finally set out to pasture The young will be paying for your healthcare. The these kids you make fun of will be directly paying for you. I think you should thank them in advance instead of calling them names and making fun of them
Thanks Bob; I want to add this to the debate over socialized medicine and BM’s incomplete and inaccurate understanding of it:
Another pffttttttt… from BM. Medicare is a socialist program in spite of your denial. Look at my post comparing the expense of the American health care system and outcomes to other advanced industrial nations with National Health Care programs. You won’t, I know, because you reject anything that doesn’t fit your world view. But it is there for others to use in judging the relative merit and value of our posts.
Socialists believe the government should own and control all property, particularly the “means of production.” I am against it because it is inefficient and antithetical to democracy (a political system). I am a democratic socialist because I believe many services including education, law enforcement, medical care, and national defense should be functions of government. Of course they must be paid for by collecting taxes. Exactly how far the government should go in providing services and the detailed structure of programs, should be decided through elected legislatures, carried out by an elected executive branch, and interpreted by responsible, competent, non-partisan courts. I don’t think you understand, but again, others will.
” …the direction of force cannot be determined from observing the amount of glass on one or the other side of the direction of force due to the elastic supercooled nature of glass where, upon breaking, depending upon the nature, speed, and angle of the breaking mechanism, glass shards/pieces may move in either direction.”
Former Retired Professor (Criminology, Forensic Science) at University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Zug Standing Bear
Not that expert opinion will influence people with minds tightly closed, but I thought it was worth posting. Look up Zug Standing Bear if you want to fully explore his credentials.
Anthony I don’t think Mr. Bill 🤡 understands that law enforcement and the military are socialist programs
Ryan Nadareski, great idea, you should bring it before the school board; it might also help the have the coach and some other admin on board.
varoma, how are they going to pay anything for me when their days are spent snorting condoms and eating Tide Pods?
How do you tell if a window was broken from the inside or outside?
How can you tell if a window was broken from the outside or the inside? Take a look to see where the shattered glass fell on the ground. Glass on the outside of the window suggests that the window was broken from the inside and vice versa.
Does BM understand he pays for fire fighters who battle wild fires in the Western US? Ever drive on the interstates? He and we are paying for people to rebuild back on coastal area’s just devastated by hurricanes. That is something that should be agreed upon by all that is stupid.