Man barricades himself in basement, makes threats in Schenectady Thursday morning, police say; Fire breaks out

SCHENECTADY – A man barricaded himself in a basement Thursday morning in Schenectady as he threatened to shoot officers and burn the house down, police said.

The incident ended as the building caught fire.

Officers escorted a family to safety and the man was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.

The incident began at about 5:35 a.m. as officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Arthur Street. The man had barricaded gums and made threats, police said.

As officers attempted to make contact, heavy smoke and fire could be seen coming from the basement, police said.

Officers escorted the family to safety and Schenectady firefighters extinguished the fire.

The man was taken to Ellis Hospital.

