Niskayuna to host annual holiday tree lighting ceremony

NISKAYUNA — Niskayuna residents will gather at Town Hall on Friday night for a marquee holiday tradition, as the town will host its annual holiday tree-lighting ceremony.

The ceremony, which will take place from 5-6 p.m., will feature a performance from the Niskayuna High School Choir.

“This is a special time of year and I am incredibly excited to invite everyone to our ninth annual tree-lighting ceremony,” Niskayuna Town Supervisor Jamie Puccioni said on Thursday. “Our very own Niskayuna High School Bel Canto Voices and Studio Singers will be providing entertainment that is guaranteed to inspire. We are blessed to have the Niskayuna Community Foundation providing hot chocolate and candy canes for all. This will be an uplifting evening that brings our community together.”

The event will also have a charitable component, as the tree-lighting will also serve as a Toys for Tots collection, with residents encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped gift to the ceremony to donate to a child in need.

Free hot chocolate and candy canes will be distributed to attendees at the outdoor event.

“It’s just kind of a time to come together and it’s an opportunity for us to do that,” Niskayuna Town Board Member Jessica Brennan said. “It’s a chance to pause during this busy time of year where people might have extra stress and have more on their plate. It’s a chance to just take a moment and do something as simple as lighting a tree, that might mean a lot more than that for some of us.”

The ceremony comes on the heels of a successful Adopt-a-Family Holiday Parade that traversed the town on Dec. 3.

The parade doubled as a gift collection for the Adopt-a-Family program for the Niskayuna Central School District’s middle school and high school levels.

Brennan, who works as a social worker in the district, said the community provided a bounty of donated gifts during the second annual parade.

“We got so much community support and outpouring of donations that the parade actually took way longer than we thought it would,” Brennan said. “Because they had to slow down every time somebody approached with a gift. So it was a huge success. You wouldn’t even have known it was raining because it just went on as usual and there were lots of smiles. When I delivered the donations to the schools to all of the counselors and social workers to go through and organize, people’s jaws were on the floor. They couldn’t believe how much support was received. It’s going to help a lot of families this holiday season.”

