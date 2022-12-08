SPAC Lawn Pass returns for 2023 season

Lawn Passes will return for the summer 2023 season at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Live Nation announced Thursday.

The passes, which are $199 plus a fee, allow attendees general lawn seating and Fast Lane access to 30-plus shows.

“Our Lawn Passholders have developed into a true community of fans who love spending their summers outdoors listening to great music,” said Tom See, chief operating officer of Live Nation’s Venue Nation. “This pass is about more than just getting access to the best shows of the summer. It’s a ticket to summer’s best moments paired with amazing live music.”

The 2023 SPAC season so far includes performances by Dead & Company, Dermot Kennedy, Matchbox Twenty and others.

Lawn Passes go on sale to the general public at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at lawnpass.livenation.com while supplies last. Previous Lawn Pass holders can purchase a pass for 2023 through a presale that starts Thursday. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale passes on Dec. 13 from 10 a.m. ET to 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit citientertainment.com.

For more information visit livenation.com.

