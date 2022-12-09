Eagles at Giants odds preview: Point spread, prediction for NFC East matchup

MetLife Stadium will be the site of an NFC East matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants on Sunday. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. in the first regular-season meeting of the year between these teams.

If the season ended today, both the Eagles and Giants would be two of three NFC East teams to make the postseason. Philadelphia paces the NFC with an 11-1 record and has the inside track for the No. 1 overall seed, while New York is currently the No. 6 seed with a 7-4-1 clip.

The Eagles, who have won three in a row, have a +112 point differential on the year. Only the Dallas Cowboys (+127) have a better mark in the NFC during their 9-3 campaign. Philadelphia’s lone loss was to a division rival when the Washington Commanders secured a 32-21 victory on Monday Night Football in Week 10.

New York, meanwhile, is in a bit of a rut ahead of this NFC East matchup. The Giants have just one win since Week 8, a 24-16 victory over the Houston Texans in Week 10. The Giants recorded a 20-20 tie with the Commanders last time out, which might have actually boosted the postseason odds for both teams.

Unsurprisingly, Caesars Sportsbook projects the Eagles to take care of business, listing the visitors as a 7-point favorite with an over/under of 45.

Let’s take a closer look at the odds and trends:

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants

Time/TV: 1 p.m. Sunday, Fox

Point spread (from Caesars Sportsbook): Eagles -7 (+100); Giants +7 (-120)

Money line: Eagles -320/Giants +250

Over/under: 45

Analysis: It is difficult to envision a scenario where the Eagles don’t win on Sunday. They are clearly one of the better teams in the NFC, while the wheels are starting to fall off for the Giants during Year 1 of the Brian Daboll era.

Determining a spread wager isn’t as simple, however, especially with the current line sitting on the key number of seven. The Giants are 9-3 against the spread this season, but the Eagles have won bettors money with their 7-3 ATS clip as well. The over has hit in eight Philadelphia games, while New York has cashed seven under tickets.

The fact the 7-point spread is juiced to -120 for the Giants is pretty telling. Taking the points with the home team seems like the right side. New York is 7-1 against the spread as an underdog this season. They are 5-1 ATS against an opponent with a winning record and have covered in four of their past five matchups at home.

Daboll is simply a good coach, even in his first year at the helm. He should be able to come up with a game plan to keep this contest competitive. The Giants will need to keep it lower-scoring by limiting the explosive plays from quarterback Jalen Hurts and receiver AJ Brown.

Prediction: Eagles 23, Giants 17

Gambling problem? Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369).

Categories: Upstate Action