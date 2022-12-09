High Schools: Ballston Spa downs Shenendehowa in boys’ basketball

Ballston Spa defeated Shenendehowa 54-43 in an early season clash between two Suburban Council boys’ basketball teams expected to contend for the title.

Nico Savini scored 13 points, and Nick Verdile had 12 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals to lead Ballston Spa. Blaine Zoller added 10 points. Kobe Edmonds scored 15 to lead Shenendehowa.

Saratoga Springs outscored Averill Park every quarter en route to a 52-31 win over Averill Park. Ryan Farr led Saratoga Springs with 19 points, while Hutton Snyder added 16 for the Blue Streaks, who made 16 of 20 free throws.

Terrance Clark scored 13 of his 21 points in the second half to lead Troy to a narrow 68-67 win over Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake. Ben Kline had a game-high 28 points for Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake. Alex Doin and Jackson Frame each added 12.

Schenectady held CBA to just five points in the third quarter in its 46-36 victory. Damari Holder led the Patriots with 14 points, and Gary Haggray scored 11. Matt Sgambati’s 13 points led CBA.

Colonie held Guilderland to five first-quarter points in its 50-22 win. Brandon Gordon’s 19 points led the Garnet Raiders. Nico Santabarbara’s six points paced Guilderland.

Zach Matulu scored 23 points to lead Shaker to a narrow 66-62 win over Bethlehem. Logan Yohe’s 22 points led Bethlehem.

Catholic Central jumped out to a 22-6 lead after one quarter in its 81-32 win over Cohoes in Colonial Council action. Darien Moore led three Crusaders in double digits with 24 points. Se’Mir Roberson added 19 in the win. Marquay Tanksley had 12 for Cohoes.

Jason Bradwell Jr. had 21 points to lead La Salle to a 62-56 victory over Schalmont. Isaiah Smith’s 20 paced the Sabres. Curtis Brosins added 15.

Duanesburg outscored Fonda-Fultonville 11-3 in the final quarter, and scored the go-ahead basket with three seconds left to eke out a 39-38 win in the Western Athletic Conference. Jeffrey Mulhern had 14 for Duanesburg, with Jackson Cusack’s 14 leading Fonda-Fultonville.

Troy Cammer had 18 as Middleburgh nipped Fort Plain 57-55. Eric Pickering added 16. Dylan Keane had 24 points to lead Fort Plain, while Stephen Gray scored 15.

Isaiah Rose had a game-high 27 points, as Mekeel Christian topped Grace Christian 89-49. Terrance Robinson added 18 for the Lions, while Nyrim Taylor scored 13.

In the Little Falls Holiday Classic, Central Valley topped OESJ 84-34. Collin Eakin had 18 to lead OESJ, while Colten Christensen added 13. Also, Little Falls topped Canajoharie 73-29. Antonio Fairley and Nicholas Barlow each had 11 for Canajoharie.

BLUE STREAKS TOP AVERILL PARK

Natasha Chudy’s three-point play was the go-ahead play in Saratoga Springs’ 39-37 win over Averill Park in an early season Suburban Council girls’ basketball showdown.

Chudy and Carly Wise each scored 12 for the Blue Streaks. Taylor Holohan had 13 for Averill Park.

Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake trailed after one quarter, but rallied past Troy 47-31. MK Lescault scored all of her game-high 15 points in the last three quarters to lead the Spartans. Danielle DeBonis added eight. Laila Thomas’ nine points paced Troy.

Ellie Cerf and Kaitlyn Robbins each had 18 for Bethlehem in the Eagles’ 55-52 win over Shaker. Kristen Foglia had a game-high 32 for the Blue Bison.

Bella Franchi scored 14 points to lead Colonie in its 58-39 win over Guilderland. Ava Pearson hit four 3-pointers for her 12 points. Jayla Tyler added 11 points, nine rebounds and four steals. Jessica Helou-Topini’s 15 led Guilderland.

Bri Carey had a game-high 25 points to lead Shenendehowa to a 79-40 win over Ballston Spa. Kaleigh Montanez and Maya Carpenter each added 10 for the winners, while Jessica Bowens’ 11 led Ballston Spa.

Shonyae Edmonds had a game-high 23 points to lead Albany to a 50-47 win over Niskayuna. Azera Gates added 18 in the win. Olivia O’Meally had 15 to lead Niskayuna.

Sophia Bologna led Holy Names with 28 points in its 55-47 Colonial Council win over Schalmont. Karissa Antoine led the Sabres with 23 points, while Natalia Devine scored 10.

Mohonasen got 30 points from Bella Petrocci in its 84-16 win over Lansingburgh. Caite Richmond added 19, while Peyton Whipple scored 16.

Albany Academy improved to 4-0 with a 60-38 win over Cobleskill-Richmondville. Saige Randolph’s 19 points led Academy.

In the Wasaren League, Adrianna Rojas’ 19 points led Greenwich in the Witches’ 65-28 win over Stillwater. Riley O’Brien scored 11 for Stillwater.

Columbia outscored Duanesburg 17-6 in the fourth quarter to take the non-league contest 55-47. Kendyl Ouimette led Columbia with 20 points. Allison O’Hanlon’s 18 paced Duanesburg, which also got 13 from Alex Moses and 10 from Hannah Mulhern.

