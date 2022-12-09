Images: Glenridge Road bridge strikes in Glenville, from the archives (14 photos)

GLENVILLE – On the occasion of the most recent Glenridge Road bridge strike Friday – the second in four days – here is a look at some past strikes, and what happened to the trucks.

Photos of 14, dating back to 2019.

From our Peter R. Barber, Erica Miller and Stan Hudy

More on Friday’s: Glenville bridge claims another Friday, this time an empty box truck – ‘Just ignorance,’ police chief says

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

More on Friday’s: Glenville bridge claims another Friday, this time an empty box truck – ‘Just ignorance,’ police chief says

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

More on Friday’s: Glenville bridge claims another Friday, this time an empty box truck – ‘Just ignorance,’ police chief says

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

More on Friday’s: Glenville bridge claims another Friday, this time an empty box truck – ‘Just ignorance,’ police chief says

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

More on Friday’s: Glenville bridge claims another Friday, this time an empty box truck – ‘Just ignorance,’ police chief says

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

More on Friday’s: Glenville bridge claims another Friday, this time an empty box truck – ‘Just ignorance,’ police chief says

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

Put together:

@dgazette Glenridge Road bridge strikes in Glenville, photos from our archives. More at DailyGazette.com Daily Gazette



More on Friday’s: Glenville bridge claims another Friday, this time an empty box truck – ‘Just ignorance,’ police chief says

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

Categories: News, News, Photo Galleries, Schenectady County, Scotia Glenville