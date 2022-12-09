Images: Glenridge Road bridge strikes in Glenville, from the archives (14 photos)

By Gazette Staff Report |
Images from eight Glenville bridge strikes dating back to July 2021.
PHOTOGRAPHER: Gazette Staff Report
Images from eight Glenville bridge strikes dating back to July 2021.
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

GLENVILLE – On the occasion of the most recent Glenridge Road bridge strike Friday – the second in four days – here is a look at some past strikes, and what happened to the trucks.

Photos of 14, dating back to 2019.

From our Peter R. Barber, Erica Miller and Stan Hudy

More on Friday’s: Glenville bridge claims another Friday, this time an empty box truck – ‘Just ignorance,’ police chief says

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

More on Friday’s: Glenville bridge claims another Friday, this time an empty box truck – ‘Just ignorance,’ police chief says

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

More on Friday’s: Glenville bridge claims another Friday, this time an empty box truck – ‘Just ignorance,’ police chief says

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

More on Friday’s: Glenville bridge claims another Friday, this time an empty box truck – ‘Just ignorance,’ police chief says

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

More on Friday’s: Glenville bridge claims another Friday, this time an empty box truck – ‘Just ignorance,’ police chief says

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

More on Friday’s: Glenville bridge claims another Friday, this time an empty box truck – ‘Just ignorance,’ police chief says

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

Put together:

 

@dgazette Glenridge Road bridge strikes in Glenville, photos from our archives. More at DailyGazette.com  Daily Gazette


More on Friday’s: Glenville bridge claims another Friday, this time an empty box truck – ‘Just ignorance,’ police chief says

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

More from The Daily Gazette:

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us
Save
Share

Categories: News, News, Photo Galleries, Schenectady County, Scotia Glenville

Leave a Reply

Digital Arcade

Advertisment

Puzzles Comics
Most read

Advertisement

Advertisment

Advertisement