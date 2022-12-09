Man barricades himself in basement, makes threats in Schenectady Thursday morning, police say; Fire breaks out

SCHENECTADY – A man barricaded himself in a basement Thursday morning in Schenectady as he threatened to shoot officers and burn the house down, police said.

The incident ended as the building caught fire.

Officers escorted a family to safety and the man was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.

The incident began at about 5:35 a.m. as officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Arthur Street. The man had barricaded gums and made threats, police said.

As officers attempted to make contact, heavy smoke and fire could be seen coming from the basement, police said.

Officers escorted the family to safety and Schenectady firefighters extinguished the fire.

The man was taken to Ellis Hospital.

By mid-afternoon Thursday, the scarred remnants from the fire surrounded the home, while holiday decorations adorned the home’s front. The apparent basement door could be seen off its hinges lying in the driveway and black smoke remnants above the doorway.

A charred toilet seat lid sat next to a discarded green Nerf toy gun next to the empty home.

No further information on the case was provided later Thursday.

Categories: News, News, Schenectady, Schenectady County