Man charged with rape in Clifton Park, troopers say

CLIFTON PARK – An Albany man has been charged with rape in Clifton Park, New York State Police said Friday.

Nyzaiah J. Clemente, 22, of Albany, was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of first-degree rape and first-degree criminal sexual act, felonies.

The investigation began in September as troopers received a report of a sexual assault that happened that day in Clifton Park. The investigation then led to Clemente, police said.

Clemente was arrested at the Albany County Probation Department. He was arraigned and ordered held on $40,000 bail, police said.

Categories: Clifton Park and Halfmoon, News, News, Saratoga County