Recent package thefts lead to Malta woman’s arrest; Faces 14 larceny counts, Saratoga County Sheriff says

MALTA – A Malta woman has been arrested in connection with a series of package thefts from a Malta street, Saratoga County Sheriff’s officials said Friday.

Sarah F. Micheli, 30, of Malta, was charged Thursday with one count of fourth-degree grand larceny and 13 counts of misdemeanor petit larceny, officials said.

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

The arrest came after an investigation into numerous package thefts from Thimbleberry Drive in Malta Nov. 28, officials said.

“I’m grateful for the outstanding work our deputies did in closing this case,” Sheriff Michael Zurlo said in a statement. “The community should know that my office will investigate these cases with all of our resources.”

Micheli was processed and released to appear in court later.

