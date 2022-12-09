‘Serial fraudster’ from Amsterdam sentenced in fraud case, Attorney General says

ALBANY – An Amsterdam man deemed a “serial fraudster” has been sentenced to up to nine years in prison for defrauding dozens of homeowners out of more than $800,000, the New York Attorney General’s Office said.

He also stole more than $5,000 in unemployment funds, officials said.

Robert Decker, 66, of Amsterdam, also known as Bob Dale, previously pleaded guilty in Albany County to two counts of third-degree grand larceny and one count of first-degree scheme to defraud, officials said.

He was sentenced this week to 4.5 to 9 years in state prison.

Decker operated a massive contractor fraud scheme, cheating dozens of homeowners and businesses across upstate New York out of the more than $800,000, officials said.

The sentencing was the result of a joint investigation by the Office of the Attorney General’s Criminal Enforcement and Financial Crimes Bureau and the New York State Police’s Financial Crimes Unit.

The investigation began in summer 2019 after numerous homeowners filed complaints, officials said.

Between May 2018 and October 2019, Decker served as primary estimator for SJR Enterprises, an entity owned by co-defendant Scott Driscoll. They then fraudulently obtained hundreds of thousands of dollars from dozens of homeowners for home improvement work they never conducted or failed to properly do, officials said.

Driscoll pleaded guilty related to his role last year and was sentenced to 2.3 to 7 years.

