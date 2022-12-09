The Parting Schotts Podcast: Leonard on Giants; Waszak on Jets

By Ken Schott |
Left: New York Giants coach Brian Daboll. Right: New York Jets quarterback Mike White. (The Associated Press)

On the latest edition of “The Parting Schotts Podcast,” I talk NFL.

Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News comes on to discuss the New York Giants and previews their game Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dennis Waszak Jr. of The Associated Press then joins the show to talk about the New York Jets and looks to their Sunday matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

“The Parting Schotts Podcast” is available wherever you get your podcasts and at https://dailygazette.com/category/sports/parting-schotts.

