Troopers: Impaired Saratoga Springs driver causes wrong-way Northway crash; Other driver injured

SARATOGA SPRINGS – A Saratoga Springs woman drove impaired by drugs and caused a wrong-way, head-on crash on the Northway Thursday evening, New York State Police said Friday.

The other driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was sent to Saratoga Hospital for treatment, police said.

The accused impaired driver, identified as Dawn M. Lamanda, 58, of Saratoga Springs, was uninjured, police said.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. in the northbound lanes, police said. Troopers responded for a report of a wrong-way driver that led to a head-on crash.

The investigation determined that Lamanda was driving south in the northbound lanes when she collided with the other vehicle, police said.

Lamanda was evaluated by a drug recognition expert and charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, along with vehicle and traffic law violations, police said.

Lamanda was issued tickets to appear in court later and released to a sober party, police said.

