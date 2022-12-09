Woman charged in $17K theft in Halfmoon; Met victim through app, troopers say

HALFMOON – A woman from Niagara Falls has been charged, accused of taking $17,000 in Halfmoon from someone she met through an app, New York State Police said.

Sheontae B. Ward, 30, of Niagara Falls, was charged Wednesday with one count of third-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree conspiracy, police said,

The investigation began in January when troopers received a complaint that an individual the victim had met online via an app had manipulated them, resulting in the theft of more than $17,000, New York State Police said.

The investigation determined Ward had directly received proceeds of the crime into her bank account, police said.

Ward turned herself in to police. She was arraigned and released to return to court later.

