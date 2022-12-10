Briefs: UAlbany’s Poffenbarger named football All-American

UAlbany quarterback Reese Poffenbarger recently was named a HERO Sports Freshman All-American.

In 11 games as a starter this fall, Poffenbarger completed nearly 62% of his passes, throwing for 2,999 yards and 24 touchdowns with only four interceptions. The six-time CAA Rookie of the Week ranked second in the league for total passing yards and passing yards per game, and tied for second in passing touchdowns.

Poffenbarger finished second in the 2022 Jerry Rice Award voting, given to the most outstanding freshman in the FCS.

RPI’s LYONS EARNS TOP HONOR

D3football.com has named RPI’s C.J. Lyons its Region 2 Defensive Player of the Year.

Lyons, a graduate student cornerback, started each of the 10 games he p;layed. He finished with 19 solo tackles and 15 assisted tackles. He had 4.5 tackles for lost yards, an interception and six pass breakups for the 8-3 Engineers.

D3football.com previously named Lyons to its All-America Third Team.

GLENVILLE’S KENYON TRIES FOR U.S. BIATHLON TEAM

Glenville’s Noah Kenyon, a Niskayuna graduate and Russell Sage College freshman, will be trying for a spot on the U.S. Biathlon Team and competing in the upcoming 2023 World University Games in Lake Placid.

Kenyon will compete in the Youth and Junior World Championship Trials from Dec. 28-31 in Anchorage, Alaska to earn a spot on the U.S. Biathlon Team. After that, he’s slated to compete in the World University Games Jan. 12-22 in Lake Placid.

