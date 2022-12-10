High schools: Saratoga Springs boys’ basketball beats Jamesville-DeWitt

Drew Stallmer led the way with 21 points, and three Blue Streaks scored in double figures in a 67-58 non-league boys’ basketball win over Section III’s Jamesville-DeWitt.

Hutton Snyder added 18 points for Saratoga Springs, and Bryant Savage scored 14.

Amsterdam beat defending Class A state runner-up New Hartford 85-72 at Fulton-Montgomery Community College as part of the Coaches vs. Cancer Tip-Off Classic. Ceasar Thompson led the Running Rams with 32 points. Four other Amsterdam players finished in double figures, with Jhai Vellon scoring 17, Alec Bartone and JaShean Vann scoring 12 each and Victor Dueno scoring 11. Zachary Philipkoski scored a game-high 36 points for New Hartford.

Albany Academy dropped a 54-48 decision to Canisius, with Jack Louridas and Bobby Chandler scoring 13 points apiece to lead the Cadets. Canisius; Shane Cercone scored a game-high 34 points.

Voorheesville captured a 54-52 win over Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk, led by 20 points from Carson Carrow and 13 from Jacob Bogdany. Ravena was led by 15 points, including four 3-pointers, from Jack Reif.

In the consolation game of the Little Falls Holiday Classic, OESJ beat Montgomery County rival Canajoharie 56-46. Colten Christensen scored 24 points to lead the win, with Collin Eakin adding 10. For Canajoharie, Antonio Fairley scored 24 points and Zachary Herget scored 14.

Trevon Bailey’s double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds led Queensbury to a 65-25 non-league win over Saranac. Kasigh Gooden added 15 points and four steals in the win.

BULLDOGS PICK UP NON-LEAGUE WIN

In a non-league matchup, Cobleskill-Richmondville defeated Fonda-Fultonville 57-41. Meghan Ellis scored 17 points and Ashley Crandall scored 12 for the Bulldogs, who started hot with a 20-5 lead after one quarter. Fonda-Fultonville was led by 15 points from Quincy Lake and 11 from Kieonna Christmas.

Saratoga Springs fell 57-47 to Ursuline, with Natasha Chudy scoring 23 points and Carly Wise scoring 11 to lead the Blue Streaks in defeat.

Albany topped Bishop Ludden 67-62, as Shonyae Edmonds led the Falcons with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Also contributing were Iyana Weeden with 15 points and Azera Gates with 13.

In the Colonial Council, Voorheesville topped Ravena 55-49. Hannayh VanDerzee led Ravena with 22 points.

LOCAL GIRLS’ WRESTLERS EXCEL

Two wrestlers from Shenendehowa and one from Niskayuna/Schenectady won championships at the Coxsackie-Athens Girls Tournament.

For Shenendehowa, Allison Hancher won the 114-pound championship and Isabella Gretzinger won the 152-pound title. Niskayuna/Schenectady’s Brianna Newton won the 185-235 weight class.

Shaker’s Cailan Drake also claimed a championship, winning the 120-pound bracket with an overtime victory against Columbia’s Bella Satalino.

WRANGLE ON THE PLAINS

A pair of Cobleskill-Richmondville winners earned championships in the top divisions at the Wrangle on the Plains boys’ wrestling tournament at Impact Athletic Center in Halfmoon.

Ashten Haley won the 110-pound ‘A’ division, while Liam English was the 126-pound champion.

Other area wrestlers to claim ‘A’ bracket titles were Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake’s Liam Carlin at 138 and Fonda-Fultonville’s Owen Hicks at 152. Colonie had a trio of champions in Vinny Mastrianni at 102, Jaydon Aquirre-Hamlin at 215 and Will Hotaling at 285.

In the Mat Mania tournament at Glens Falls, Mechanicville/Stillwater’s Luke Schimacher took the 160-pound championship with an overtime win in the finals, while Niskayuna’s Drew Schiavo reached the final at 110 pounds, falling 11-4 to Mason Sheltra of Colchester (Vt.).

DESJARDINS LEADS MOHAWKS

Connor Desjardins scored twice to lead the Mohawks to a 3-2 win over Saratoga Springs in CDHSHL action. Matthew Sacco also scored for the winners. Matthew Romero made 33 saves in the victory.

Potsdam defeated Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake/Ballston Spa 10-7 in a non-league game. Gavin Tribley had three goals for BH-BL/BS, while Joseph Spade contributed two goals and three assists. Parker Caswell had three assists, and Alex Shear made 20 saves.

Categories: High School Sports, Sports, Sports