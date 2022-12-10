Images: Large fire on State Street in Schenectady Saturday (5 photos)

SCHENECTADY – Schenectady firefighters fought a large fire Saturday at a combination commercial and apartment building on State Street.

Multiple callers reported the fire just after 10:30 a.m. at 1901 State St., on the corner of Lorraine Avenue.

The building contained a storefront that contained Lexie Auto Parts on the first floor and four apartments on the second.

Further details on the fire, including whether there were any injuries, weren’t immediately available.

Saturday’s fire happened almost 19 years after an apartment at the building was the second and final location of a domestic violence quadruple murder Christmas morning 2003. That morning, a man killed a woman a mile away in Niskayuna and set fire to her home, before he killed three others at a 1901 State St. apartment, set fire to it, and then killed himself.

Photos from our Peter R. Barber

Categories: News, News, Photo Galleries, Schenectady, Schenectady County