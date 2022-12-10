Nationally ranked Quinnipiac dominates Union in men’s ice hockey

The first period turned out to be crucial in Union College’s 8-1 ECAC Hockey loss to nationally ranked Quinnipiac Saturday night at People’s United Center in Hamden, Connecticut.

The Dutchmen were skating with the Bobcats, but got a penalty called on Nick Young at 15:47. Quinnipiac capitalized, scoring a power-play goal at 16:34, making it 2-0. It struck again quickly, notching its third goal at 17:44.

“I didn’t necessarily agree with [the call], and that kind of changed the tenor of the game,” Union coach Josh Hauge said after the game. Instead of 1-0, now it’s 2-0 and they’ve got momentum. It’s pretty frustrating that people will look at the score that period, 3-0, but it was back and forth and we were holding our own.”

Quinnipiac’s TJ Friedmann converted a penalty shot for the Bobcats’ first goal of the second period to make it 4-0. After another one, starting goaltender Connor Murphy was pulled in favor of Kyle Chauvette.

Union (3-5-0 league, 6-10-1 overall) finally got on the scoreboard at 10:21 of the third when Mason Snell scored his second of the season on assists from Matt Allen and Chris Theodore.

Former Union player Collin Graf led Quinnipiac (10-0-0, 14-1-3) with two goals and two assists. Jacob Quillan added two goals and an assist. Friedmann had two goals, while Sam Lipkin contributed a goal and four assists.

The eight goals allowed tied a season high for Union, which also gave up that number in an 8-5 loss to RIT on Oct. 15. The Dutchmen have allowed five or more goals in a game five times this season. It also marked Union’s worst loss against Quinnipiac, topping an 8-2 loss on Nov. 3, 2006 at Messa Rink.

Quinnipiac’s efficiency will be a lesson to Union, which is on vacation until Dec. 26, when it will return to practice in anticipation of its game vs. New Hampshire Dec. 30.

“You have to convert the chances when you get them,” Hauge said.

Union 0 0 1 – 1

Quinnipiac 3 4 1 – 8

First period – 1, Quinnipiac, Lipkin 5 (Graf, Quillan), :44; 2, Quinnipiac, de Jong 7 (Lipkin, Metsa), 16:34 (pp); 3, Quinnipiac, Friedmann 6 (Lombardi, Rasanen), 17:44. Penalties – Young, U (elbowing), 15:47; Brind’Amour, Q (roughing), 19:01.

Second period – 4, Quinnipiac, Friedmann 7, 1:25 (pn); 5, Quinnipiac, Graf 9 (Lipkin, Nordqvist), 2:25; 6, Quinnipiac, Quillan 7 (McGee), 9:02; 7, Quinnipiac, Graf 10 (Lipkin, McGee), 15:29. Penalties – Snell, U (hooking), 1:25; Cipollone, Q (tripping), 11:07.

Third period – 8, Union, Snell 2 (Allen, Theodore), 10:21; 9, Quinnipiac, Quillan 8 (Graf, Lipkin), 16:34. Penalties – Young, U (roughing), 5:33.

Shots on goal – Union 12-1-9–22, Quinnipiac 15-18-6–39.

Power play opportunities – Union 0 of 2, Quinnipiac 1 of 3.

Goalies – Union, Murphy (17 shots-12 saves); Chauvette (22-19). Quinnipiac, Perets (18-17); Altman (2-2); Clark (2-2).

A – 2,877.

Referees – CJ Hanafin, Cameron Lynch. Linesmen – Stephen Drain, Phil Kitchen.

Princeton 6, RPI 5

PRINCETON, N.J. – RPI rallied furiously in the third period, almost wiping away a three-goal deficit in the last 1:52.

The Engineers (2-6-0, 7-9-1) scored two power-play goals, both with extra attackers as well, with 26 seconds left and 2 seconds left, both from Jake Gagnon.

Ryan Mahshie and Gagnon each had two goals and one assist for RPI, which went 4 for 8 on the power play.

Princeton improved to 5-6-0 and 6-7-0.

RPI 1 1 3 – 5

Princeton 2 2 2 – 6

First period – 1, Princeton, Marciano 1 (Jacobs, Ezman), 6:44; 2, Princeton, B.Gorman 4 (L.Gorman, Murphy), 15:01; 3, RPI, Heidemann 3 (Muzzatti, Evans), 20:00 (pp). Penalties – Wang, P (cross checking), 2:38; Gorman, P (tripping), 9:14; de la Durantaye, P (tripping), 12:39; Schreifels, R (hooking), 15:01; Sison, P (holding), 18:51.

Second period – 4, RPI, Mahshie 8 (Mason, Muzzatti), :24; 5, Princeton, Robbins 2, 13:02; 6, Princeton, Kersten 1 (Sison, Walton), 16:44 (sh). Penalties – Smolinski, R (slashing), 16:44.

Third period – 7, Princeton, Jacobs 3 (Cronin, Walton), 4:52 (pp); 8, RPI, Mahshie 9 (Strom, Gagnon), 14:27 (pp); 9, Princeton, Murphy 2 (Carabin, Gorman), 18:08 (en); 10, RPI, Gagnon 5 (Ardanaz, Hallbauer), 19:34 (pp); 11, RPI, Gagnon 6 (Lee, Mahshie), 19:58 (pp). Penalties – Klee, R (contact to the head), 4:39; Jacobs, P (hooking), 13:24; Robbins, P (cross checking), 17:43; Robbins, P (persisting in misconduct), 17:43; de la Durantaye, P (tripping), 18:50; de la Durantaye, P (persisting in misconduct), 18:50.

Shots on goal – RPI 11-9-15–35, Princeton 11-16-7–34.

Power play opportunities – RPI 4 of 8, Princeton 1 of 4.

Goalies – RPI, Watson (34 shots-29 saves). Princeton, Pearson (35-30).

A – 1,575.

Referees – Joe Carusone, Chris Pitoscia. Linesmen – Anthony Perez, Ryan Knapp.

Women

Yale 6, Union 1

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Yale wasted no time in scoring and cruised to victory.

The Bulldogs’ Tabea Botthof scored 11 seconds into the game on an unassisted tally.

Naomi Boucher led Yale (6-1-1, 10-1-1) with a goal and two assists. Charlotte Welch and Botthof each added a goal and an assist.

Union’s Meredith Killian scored her first goal of the season at 15:30 of the third period on the power play, with Paige Greco and Emma Hebert picking up the assists. Goalie Emily Evans came on in relief in her first college game. She finished with 33 saves.

The Dutchwomen fell to 3-5-1 and 8-8-1.

Union 0 0 1 – 1

Yale 3 1 2 – 6

First period – 1, Yale, Botthof 1, :11; 2, Yale, Muhn 1 (Boucher, Botthof), 10:01; 3, Yale, Welch 3, 12:36 (sh). Penalties – Muhn, Y (cross checking), 5:21; Walsh, U (interference), 10:21; DiAntonio, Y (tripping), 11:06; Killian, U (hooking), 12:42.

Second period – 4, Yale, Bojarski 1 (Dalton, Welch), 8:37. Penalties – None.

Third period – 5, Yale, Boucher 2 (DeCorby, Goode), 4:14; 6, Yale, Chesek 1 (Boucher), 7:56; 7, Union, Killian 1 (Greco, Hebert), 15:30 (pp).

Shots on goal – Union 4-3-5–12, Yale 17-16-13–46.

Power play opportunities – Union 1 of 3, Yale 0 of 3.

Goalies – Union, Matsoukas (10 shots-7 saves), Evans (36-33). Yale, Dukaric (7-7), DeNaut (5-4).

A – 377

Referees – Matthew McNulty, Peirce Marston. Linesmen – Christopher Hunter, Renee Twogood.

RPI 3, Brown 0

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – RPI only got 13 shots on goal, but three of them went in for the victory.

Ellie Kaiser scored the first goal at 15:43 of the second period on the power play, with Sabrina Beaudoin and Marah Wagner earning the assists. Wagner also won 15 of 19 faceoffs in the game.

The Engineers (1-7-1, 5-14-1) added two more in the third period. Maddy Peterson notched her fourth of the year at 12:09, and Kaiser got her seventh of the season with an empty-net tally at 18:48.

Amanda Rampado got her fifth shutout of the season with a 24-save effort.

RPI 0 1 2 – 3

Brown 0 0 0 – 0

First period – None. Penalties – None.

Second period – 1, RPI, Kaiser 6 (Beaudoin, Wagner), 15:43 (pp). Penalties – Jahnke, R (body checking), 2:44; Carman, B (body checking), 14:12.

Third period – 2, RPI, Peterson 4 (Bukvic, Phillip), 12:09; 3, RPI, Kaiser 7, 18:48 (en). Penalties – Piersiak, B (cross checking), :23; Erbenova, R (hooking), 7:12; Sikich, B (tripping), 19:30.

Shots on goal – RPI 1-5-7, Brown 10-6-8–24.

Power play opportunities – RPI 1 of 3, Brown 0 of 2.

Goalies – RPI, Rampado (24 shots-24 saves). Brown, Doyle (12-10).

A – 137.

Referees – Jason Galofaro, Matt Lowe. Linesmen – Matthew Berg, Chad Gouin.

