SCHENECTADY — Over 80 local vendors will be offering their wares each Sunday at Proctors Theatre as the Schenectady Greenmarket sets up shop at the venue through April.

Every Sunday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. until April 2, dozens of vendors will be selling fresh produce, handmade crafts and prepared food and drink at the historic State Street venue.

“When Proctors expanded 20 years ago, we worked with many local partners to bring downtown back to life,” Jean Leonard, Chief of Staff at Proctors Collaborative, said. “The Greenmarket was there from the beginning—bringing local food to local residents. It’s the embodiment of the type of partnerships that make downtown Schenectady special. We’re proud to be their winter home.”

Schenectady Greenmarket noted that the organization has committed to ensuring that fresh, nutritious food is accessible to all residents, with EBT/SNAP payments accepted at the market, in addition to programs like Double Up Food Bucks, a state program that allows those in need access to fresh produce.

The market will also continue its Food Box Program, which allows lower income residents to purchase a box of produce at a discounted rate to pick up at market or have delivered to their home.

“Schenectady Greenmarket’s volunteers, staff, and vendors look forward to continuing to offer fresh, local produce and products during the winter season and thank Proctors for their continued partnership and support,” Haley Viccaro, Board Chair of Schenectady Greenmarket, noted in a statement. “We are laser-focused on advancing our mission of ensuring food access for all residents, particularly those experiencing lower income and food insecurity in our community. We are proud to continue our Food Box Program and offer incentives for customers to enjoy all that the market has to offer.”

Schenectady Greenmarket is funded through donations from individuals and outside organizations committed to providing farmers markets to the community.

The vendors at the indoor market will provide a host of holiday and seasonal goods. The Proctors market will feature many of the same Schenectady Greenmarket vendors that participated in the group’s April-November outdoor market, in addition to several new vendors for the winter season.

Participating vendors include Adirondack Bakery, Bella Terra Farm, Electric City Roasters, Great Flats Brewing and Puckers Pickles.

