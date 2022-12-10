Siena women’s basketball with best 10-game start in eight years, beats Colgate 62-58

HAMILTON — The youthful Siena women’s basketball team is growing up fast.

Freshman Teresa Seppala matched her career-high with 15 points on just six shots, Anajah Brown tallied a double-double and the Saints beat Colgate on Saturday, 62-58, to give the Saints a three-game winning streak in non-conference play for the first time in eight years.

Siena, which had lost its last two meetings with Colgate, recorded its first 3-0 start to December since the 2015-16 season. The Saints’ 6-4 mark through 10 games stands as the program’s best start to a season since 2014-15.

Saturday’s game was close throughout, with the teams never separated by more than six points, but Siena was in front for most of the afternoon and took the lead for good on a Valencia Fontenelle-Posson jumper that made it 49-47 with 2:07 left in the third quarter.

Colgate stayed close, and was within 60-58 in the fourth quarter following a Morgan McMahon layup with 37 seconds left, but after a Siena turnover, Elisa Mevius stole the ball from Colgate’s Alexa Brodie and sank two late free throws to seal the win.

Seppala led the Saints with 15 points on 5 of 6 shooting and made all three of her 3-point attempts. The freshman from Finland also grabbed eight rebounds. Ahniysha Jackson added 12 points, Brown had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and both Mevius and Fontenelle-Posson scored eight.

Taylor Golembiewski’s 16 points led four Colgate (4-5 overall) players in double figures.

The Saints now have a nine-day break before opening MAAC play on Dec. 19 against league newcomer Mount St. Mary’s in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

