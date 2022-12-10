They said it: Top sports quotes from November 2022

From each month in 2022, The Daily Gazette sports department is compiling 10 quotes from our interview subjects that stuck out the most for us, based on how they either made us think or laugh — or some combination of both.

Selected quotes come both from reporting for stories that appeared in The Daily Gazette and interviews associated with episodes of “The Parting Schotts Podcast.” Not all quotes used were previously published.

— — —

“I’m glad it’s over, to be honest, just because there were a lot [of feelings]. During the national anthem, I’ll be honest, I was a little bit choked up just because a big part of your life has been here, and our family grew up together here.”

— Union men’s hockey coach Josh Hauge, on his return to Clarkson, where he was an assistant coach for seven seasons, after the Dutchmen’s 3-2 win Nov. 4.

— — —

“[Amsterdam Municipal head pro] Kevin Canale called me and said, ‘Bob, I’ve got a surprise for you. It’s one of the best things that I’ve ever had to do.’ It was really cool. For me to be up for that award, and for it to be named after Doug, is just fantastic. That adds a lot, because to know Doug the way I did, and every single pro admired him so much, that award is fantastic. He was one of a kind, and to win this award, named after him, was just really, really exceptional.”

— Long-time Gazette golf columnist Bob Weiner, on Nov. 9, after winning the NENY PGA’s Doug Evans Distinguished Service Award.

— — —

“For me, it’s not just about wrestling. It’s more about connecting with people. Hopefully, your story inspires other people to know that they’re not alone and to be true to themselves.”

— Rotterdam native Michaela Simmons, AKA pro wrestler Kayla Sparks, on Nov. 11 while discussing her comeback to the ring after a decade-long absence due to injury.

— — —

“I probably played more minutes tonight than I did in my tenure at Carolina in those [Duke] games. It’s cool for me, but I couldn’t do it without these guys. I can’t say enough about this team I have right here.”

— Siena men’s basketball player Andrew Platek, on Nov. 12, on his 15-point performance that helped lead the Saints to a 75-62 win over UAlbany in the return of the Albany Cup.

— — —

“Oh, man, these are the best races, being able to come home and run through streets that I grew up running on.”

— Niskayuna native Lou Serafini, after winning the MVP Health Care Stockade-athon 15k in Schenectady for the second year in a row on Nov. 13.

— — —

“It’s awesome. I played soccer at Union College, and I’d be on the field watching the race go on during the game and thought, ‘I really want to run that someday.’ As soon as I graduated in 2006, I think I ran it for the first time. I’ve done this race a lot, I grew up in Scotia, went to Union, it’s right in my backyard, so it’s awesome.”

— Karen Bertasso-Hughes, after winning the women’s division of the MVP Health Care Stockade-athon 15k in Schenectady on Nov. 13.

— — —

“Honestly, I’m not sure. I just keep being given the opportunity and just finishing on it. It’s a 3 on 3 overtime, kind of when my dad always had the pond outside and I just played like 1 on 1s and 3 on 3s with my brothers and his friends. I think it comes from that, too, just like being aware.”

— Union College women’s hockey forward Riley Walsh, who scored her third game-winning overtime goal in a four-game stretch that gave the Dutchwomen a 2-1 win over RPI on Nov. 15.

— — —

“No one thought we could do anything at the beginning of the year. Inside the locker room, we knew we were a talented group, and we had to grow up. We’ve done that, and now we’re on quite a roll and we just keep proving everybody wrong.”

— Niskayuna football head coach Brian Grastorf, on Nov. 18, after his team beat Canandaigua Academy in the state quarterfinals, the program’s first-ever win in the state playoffs.

— — —

“Our strategy was to punch them in the mouth first, and they, obviously, punched us in the mouth first.”

— Siena men’s basketball point guard Javian McCollum, after Army scored the first five points in overtime on the way to a 96-94 victory on Nov. 16.

— — —

“Just the ability to have scholarships, in general, is something that I think is going to help us big time. We’ve already secured prospects for our class of 2023 that are scholarship players. Just the conversations, and the ability to be able to give out scholarships is obviously a huge, huge piece for us.”

— Union women’s hockey coach Josh Sciba, on the phasing in of athletic scholarships, in the Nov. 24 edition of “Opening Faceoff.”

