UAlbany women’s basketball can’t maintain hot start, falls to Boston College

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — A strong start wasn’t enough to buoy the UAlbany women’s basketball team to victory Saturday afternoon against ACC foe Boston College.

UAlbany used a 12-point run to take control of the game in the opening three minutes, leading by as many as nine, only for Boston College to grab the lead back by the end of the first quarter. The Great Danes kept things within striking distance for most of the game, but the Eagles pulled away down the stretch to take a 74-62 non-conference win at Conte Forum.

“I’m really proud of our effort today,” UAlbany head coach Colleen Mullen said. “We executed a game and showed tremendous composure facing Boston College’s pressure defense. Some untimely turnovers hurt us down the stretch along with second-chance opportunities. We got better today and there is a lot to build upon from this game.”

It was the exact same margin as when the teams met last season, when Boston College took a 77-65 win. The Eagles are guided by former UAlbany head coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee.

UAlbany (5-6 overall) was led by Ellen Hahne, who needed just nine shots to score a game-high 22 points. Hahne was 8 of 9 from the field, knocking down both of her 3-point attempts. She also dished out a team-high six assists.

Lilly Phillips added 12 points and Helene Haegerstrand scored 11 for the Great Danes.

Boston College led 34-28 at the half, expanding the advantage to 13 with a 10-0 run in the third quarter. UAlbany made it a six-point game on three different occasions in the fourth, but a late 9-0 run silenced any hope of a comeback.

Four Boston College players finished in double figures, led by 17 points apiece from Maria Gakdeng and Dontavia Waggoner. Andrea Daley added 16 points, JoJo Lacey scored 11 and Taina Mair chipped in nine points and seven assists.

BC (8-4 overall) also dominated on the boards, outrebounding UAlbany 35-19.

Saturday’s game was the second in a five-game road trip for UAlbany. The road swing will continue Wednesday with a 6 p.m. game at Stonehill.

Categories: College Sports, Sports, Sports, UAlbany