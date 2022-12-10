Undermanned UAlbany men’s basketball pushed around by Providence; biggest margin of defeat for Great Danes in 15 years

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Down to just eight healthy players against Big East foe Providence thanks to a combination of injuries and illness, UAlbany men’s basketball was bullied all over Amica Mutual Pavilion on Saturday afternoon en route to the program’s most lopsided loss in 15 years.

Providence powered its way to easy baskets all afternoon against an undersized, undermanned UAlbany lineup as the Friars rolled to a 93-55 win. UAlbany (3-8 overall), which entered the game in the bottom 10 nationally in field goal percentage defense, allowed the Friars to shoot 54.8% from the field on Saturday, including 52 points in the paint and 24 fast break points.

It was the biggest margin of defeat for UAlbany since a 111-70 drubbing at the hands of Duke on Dec. 17, 2007.

“There’s a certain level of play that you’ve got to have when you come into buildings like this,” UAlbany head coach Dwayne Killings said. “I thought we had it for a little bit, eight or nine minutes. . . . They just wore us down. They broke us.”

With Justin Neely (knee) and Ny’Mire Little (hip) already out for the season with injuries, and Marcus Jackson (collarbone) still unavailable to return to the lineup, UAlbany only had 10 healthy players coming out of Tuesday’s loss to UMass.

That number dwindled to eight by Saturday, as forwards Tairi Ketner and Japannah Kellogg were both ruled out due to illness. Their absences left UAlbany especially thin in the frontcourt, with freshman Jonathan Beagle as the team’s only true big man and senior forward Trey Hutcheson playing out of position to back him up.

Providence (8-3) exploited that lack of depth all game long. The Friars pounded the ball inside against UAlbany’s man-to-man defense and feasted on offensive rebounds when the Great Danes switched to a zone.

Providence finished with a 48-30 rebounding edge and had six players score in double figures, led by Ed Croswell’s 18 points.

“We really started to foul, because they kept driving it and posting us up,” Killings said. “I thought a couple calls could have gone 50/50, and they went the other way. Eventually, they just wore us down. We got really worn down as the game went along, especially without subs for our frontcourt guys.”

“Our main problem this game was we couldn’t rebound,” UAlbany senior forward Gerald Drumgoole Jr. said. “We played the game into their hands.”

As the defense continued to struggle — it was the third straight game in which UAlbany allowed at least 87 points — the offense didn’t do much to help.

UAlbany shot just 28.4% from the field and couldn’t find its rhythm from 3-point range despite putting up a barrage from beyond the arc, finishing just 6 of 30.

Drumgoole scored a game-high 19 points and was 5 of 14 from 3, while the rest of the Great Danes finished 1 of 16 from deep.

“One of our goals was to get 25 3s and really try to exploit their four man, because they have trouble guarding,” Killings said. “We got wide open [shots], and we go 6 for 30 from 3, which isn’t ideal.”

“For a while,” Killings added, “we were doing really good stuff. Then we just broke. When we wore down, we were done.”

Up next for UAlbany is a 7 p.m. Wednesday home game at Hudson Valley Community College against a 1-8 LIU team that was pasted 114-61 on Saturday by No. 5 UConn in Storrs, Connecticut.

That will be the final non-conference home game for the Great Danes before a three-game road trip against Loyola-Chicago, Northern Illinois and Virginia leads into the Dec. 31 America East opener against New Hampshire.

“I believe in our guys. We have everything we honestly need,” Drumgoole said. “We just, in some spots, we’ve got to show up better. We’ve got to produce more. I believe in our guys. I don’t know if everybody else does, but I believe we’ve just got to keep working at it.”

