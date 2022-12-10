She first met Joshua Scism in math class at Mont Pleasant Middle School.

Chrystal Scism, now a 39-year-old widow who recently settled a $1.5 million federal lawsuit with the Schenectady Police Department after a detective shot and killed her husband in 2016, was taken with the confident, funny and popular boy from school. She imagined a future with Josh, who died at age 33.

“I used to look at him and think ‘This is the man I’m going to marry,’” Chrystal said during a sit-down interview with me after news of the settlement agreement reached in October emerged publicly this past week.

To be clear, there is no admission of fault by the Schenectady Police Department included in the settlement, and Police Chief Eric Clifford stood by his department’s actions this week. The settlement followed a mistrial during a civil case in federal court this past summer during which a jury was deadlocked 4-4 on the question of whether Detective Brett Ferris’ use of lethal force was justified.

Chrystal said she used to look at Josh and think: “I’m going to have all his babies.”

She became pregnant with their first child together in 2011 after they were engaged. After calling Josh about the positive pregnancy test, Chrystal remembers Josh running upstairs, lifting her up and spinning her around. To that point, it was the happiest she’d ever seen him.

“I have a picture of him on the bed holding the pregnancy test, and giving a thumbs-up and a big smile,” Chrystal said.

The white couple, who were married at City Hall in October 2011, eventually had three children together, who currently range in age from 7 to 11 years old. Chrystal’s oldest child, age 12, has a different father.

Josh was an involved dad, never shy about getting on his hands and knees, and letting the kids crawl all over him. He carried them on his shoulders, he picked them up from school. On one rainy afternoon, he brought a bounce house into the living room and let the kids jump around inside.

“He was always doing stuff like that, like little fun things,” Chrystal said. “He loved every single one of those kids with his entire heart.”

THE BAD WITH THE GOOD

But Josh had his troubles. His run-ins with police date to at least 2005 when he was in his early 20s and continued through 2015, when he was charged with second-degree assault and second-degree strangulation after allegedly hitting a man in the back of the head with a steel pipe and trying to choke him.

The first time Josh held his daughter was in the visiting room at the Schenectady County correctional facility, Chrystal recalled.

“He was getting yelled at by the guard that the time was up, and he had to give the baby back,” Chrystal said. “He didn’t want to let her go.”

Despite Josh’s criminal history, Chrystal said, the good far outweighed the bad. She said she didn’t ask questions about the fact that, in addition to working gigs like lawn mowing and Chinese food delivery, Joshua Scism made most of his money selling pot.

It seems worth noting that legal dispensaries now carve out an above-board path for this kind of profession, but whatever value judgment you might make about Josh’s line of work, he provided for his family. Their life was hardly extravagant, but they were able to treat their children to occasional fun outings. They saw the circus in Albany, the races at the Lebanon Valley Speedway, the colorful creatures at the Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut.

The weekend before Josh was killed, the family went to Pennsylvania. Yes, the trip was partly to get fireworks that Josh sold out of the back of his car, but the family also spent the day at a beach, the kids swimming in a lake.

THE DAY JOSH DIED

When Josh confronted a minivan full of strange men parked across the street from the house on June 13, 2016, in a spot where used condoms and spent needles indicated the kinds of activities that took place there, he may have been protecting his family and neighborhood. Or, given his line of work and that he was armed with what’s now known to be a loaded 9 mm gun concealed in his waistband, he may also have been protecting his turf.

I sat through a good bit of the civil trial this August, which stemmed from a federal lawsuit Chrystal Scism filed in 2018.

I heard repeatedly the seconds-long sequence in which Detective Ferris announced Josh had a “heater,” but did not verbally announce himself as a cop. The detective charged out of the van and fired six shots in 1.7 seconds, including a fatal blow to the back of the head.

Josh, who did not obey commands to get down, had no way to know that the men inside the van were three plainclothes police officers and a confidential informant on an undercover drug sting staking out a separate house on the block. Still, Josh was the one who approached strangers while carrying a weapon of his own.

I came away from the trial thinking Detective Ferris’ actions were rash, especially since Josh Scism was running away and never fired his weapon. But I can also see how Ferris would have feared for his own life.

Mostly, I came away from the trial feeling that it was all so senseless.

Chrystal Scism, whom I first met in the halls of the James T. Foley U.S. Courthouse in Albany – where she nervously passed the week mostly outside of the courtroom reading novels to distract herself – is now a single mother.

I felt for her all over again when we spoke this past Tuesday as she described for me Josh’s final moments, beginning with her noticing the minivan across the street and continuing with Josh going outside before she heard the sound of gunfire.

“What I see the most is him lying face down. His legs are still kicked up, and he’s just bleeding out of the back of his head,” she recalled, fighting back tears. “I just wanted to run to him and hold him and I couldn’t. I started screaming, ‘I love you, I love you, I love you.’”

SINGLE MOTHERHOOD

Chrystal and her children lived in the First Avenue house for more than two years after losing Josh. Each day, the family had to cross the very spot on the ground where he died.

They’ve since moved to a different rental in Schenectady, and all the kids are enrolled in the Schenectady City School District. Chrystal said she works hard to give the kids some semblance of a routine.

She gets them ready for school and drops them off. She cleans up the morning’s mess. She goes to the laundromat, the grocery store. She preps dinner. She picks up the kids and takes them to the Mont Pleasant Public Library. Often during the day, one of the kids has some kind of doctor appointment.

Chrystal used to have the help of her grandmother, Gigi, but Gigi had a stroke the second day of this past summer’s trial and hasn’t been well enough to watch the kids since. So Chrystal hasn’t had a day to herself since August.

Outside of being a caregiver to four children, Chrystal does not work. She depends on public benefits such as SNAP, Medicaid and survivors checks. She knows this opens her up to criticism from some, particularly now that she’s won a $1.5 million settlement.

WHAT’S $1.5 MILLION WORTH?

A million and a half sounds like a lot of money. But in trial, Chrystal Scism’s attorney Andrew Finkelstein asked the jury to consider an award 10 times that. Take out legal fees and other expenses, and Chrystal only stands to get a portion of the total award. Sizable, no doubt, and probably inching toward $1 million.

But the settlement money doesn’t cure the severe emotional trauma the Scism family has suffered. Nor does it end the behavioral difficulties present in two of the children. It doesn’t bring back the father who was so adept at calming his daughter, the father who could talk to his daughter and drive her around the block when she threw a fit in public. It doesn’t bring back the father who loved Christmas and cheerfully set up all the lights.

But such is our system. We award money because, frankly, in situations this sad, there is nothing else to give. Was $1.5 million too low a settlement? Too high?

Honestly, I think I’d have the same questions if a jury had ultimately agreed to $10 million. How can you possibly quantify the loss of losing a loving father – no matter how checkered a life he lived?

Chrystal Scism said she agreed to settle because she’s tired of it all. She couldn’t bear sitting in the halls during another trial as the community again picked apart moments of her life, the way she says police overturned everything inside her house during their investigation after the shooting.

“I can’t go through that again,” Chrystal said. “And, then, even if we did win, they could appeal. I can’t live like this anymore. I just want to start over.”

PLANNING FOR THE FUTURE?

I asked Chrystal what starting over might look like and asked specifically about her goals for herself and the kids.

“I want to teach my children that jail is not an option. I do not want to see them in and out of jail. I don’t want that,” she said. “I don’t want to repeat that cycle.”

To me, that answer is extremely telling, and it speaks to our society’s broader conversations about repeat criminal offenders and generational poverty.

Just get a job and work hard. Life’s not supposed to be easy. That’s what people who are not trapped in the cycle of poverty often say.

But the answer isn’t always that simple. Catalogs of research show that people in deep poverty aren’t as able to plan for the future because they are constantly in survival mode. If you’re unsure where you’re going to get your next meal, how are you supposed to plan for the next day, let alone the next week? The next year?

It can be hard to free yourself from the spiral.

For Chrystal Scism, the settlement presents some relief from financial strain, a chance to breathe and a chance to plan. In many ways, it is a kind of turbocharged public benefit on top of the benefits she already receives. It won’t sustain her forever, but it does afford her an opportunity to think past the day-to-day struggle, to imagine what she’d like her family’s life to look like.

One day soon, she may be able to have broader hopes for her children that go beyond simply staying out of trouble.

I wonder what would come of our society and its cyclical ailments if more people were given such a boost. Obviously, I’m not arguing in any way that everyone should be given a million dollars. Nothing close to that. But, to me, Chrystal’s hopes exemplify the tangible good that can come from a public benefit. If more people had a little more of a lift, would we all start to rise?

With the settlement money, Chrystal plans to move out of Schenectady, where she’s lived nearly all her life. She doesn’t want to move out of the Capital Region, but she wants to go to a place where she won’t feel like she’s constantly recognized. She doesn’t want to face the daily reminders of all that she’s endured. She also wants to put her children in a school district that has the benefit of more resources.

To this point, Chrystal says she hasn’t yet gotten a dime. But as soon as the settlement closes, she plans to take the children for a quick getaway to an indoor waterpark to let them run and splash around. She wants them to be kids. It’s the kind of trip she and her husband used to take with the family almost literally up until the day Josh died.

“I mean the day [the check] clears, we’re going,” Chrystal said. “We’re getting out of here.”

Columnist Andrew Waite can be reached at [email protected] and at 518-417-9338. Follow him on Twitter @UpstateWaite.

