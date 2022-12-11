HIGH NOTES: Stuff the truck with toys, toys for City Mission, warm clothes for Albany school kids

In Johnstown, local first responders helped collect toys to help needy children as part of their inaugural “Stuff the Truck” event. The collection drive by more than two dozen police, EMS and firefighting agencies, began at Fulton-Montgomery Community College with a convoy of vehicles, which then made its way to the Meco fire station to collect toys. The toys will be distributed by the Salvation Army of Fulton County in time to reach children on Christmas Day.

In Albany, students at Capital Region BOCES collected toys and money to help underprivileged children in Schenectady. Last week, students from the SkillsUSA chapter collected monetary donations and toys at the Albany campus. The Retail and Office Services program is using the money donated to purchase games and toys. The students had hoped to raise $800 in donations, but exceeded that by more than $400, according to the group’s Twitter account. The toys were gathered in a full-sized sleigh in the lobby of the Career and Technical Education Center-Albany campus. On Wednesday, students will deliver the gifts to the Schenectady City Mission.

In Albany, the Capital District YMCA and the Buckingham Lake Neighborhood Association teamed up to collect winter clothing for children in need in the Albany school district. The organizations held an event at the Buckingham Lake Park to collect new winter coats, boots, gloves and hats. For information on the Capital District YMCA, visit: https://cdymca.org/.

SHARE YOUR HIGH NOTES

