Letters to the Editor Sunday, Dec. 11

Following Trump’s breaking bread with Holocaust denier and antisemite Kanye West and White supremacist Nick Fuentes, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell both said there is no place in the Republican Party for antisemitism, without mentioning Trump by name.

So far, Rep. Elise Stefanik has remained silent.

Elise, there are three things I’d like to know:

1: Do you agree with McCarthy and McConnell that there’s no place in the Republican Party for antisemitism?

2: How does this affect your support of Trump?

3: Do you agree with President Biden that “silence is complicity?”

Wally Truesdell

Gloversville

Regarding Christine Witkowski’s Dec. 4 letter (“Schenectady must fix parking problem”) — an hour free parking? Used to be two hours?

Wow!

Growing up in the ‘burbs long ago, I remember shopping “downtown.” You took the bus. Stores were open Thursday nights.

Then shopping malls with free parking came to the ‘burbs,’ and downtown went in the toilet.

Downtown stores and restaurants shut their doors. Buildings were abandoned and eventually torn down, leaving big empty spaces.

Philip Morris came along and saved Proctors and Dennis McDonald turned a rundown building into a nice Irish pub. People started coming back.

Eventually the open spaces became parking lots. Free parking lots. Like parking at the mall.

People returned downtown and more stores and restaurants opened — and prospered. The free parking lots filled up.

So, the city fathers got the idea of getting a piece of the parking lot action. Money to be made here!

Free parking became paid parking, with two hours free. Lunch and a beer. Then only one hour free. A quick lunch, no beer. Then a parking app and no hours free and no parking attendants either.

Bigger profits from parking.

That’s how you kill a goose. Why not just go to the mall where there’s free parking?

George Nigriny

Glenville

