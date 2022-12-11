Looking Ahead: Appointments, elections and hoops and holiday fun

With a new week underway, here are five events and news items our team of reporters is tracking.

SCHENECTADY COUNTY TO APPOINT PUBLIC HEALTH DIRECTOR

The Schenectady County Legislature on Tuesday is expected to appoint Keith Brown to serve as the county’s next director of public health. Brown has served as the department’s interim director since Aug. 2020 and has guided the county through the COVID-19 pandemic, including the vaccine rollout that began in the winter of 2020. Prior to his role with Schenectady County, Brown had an extensive career in the private sector, having served in leadership roles at Catholic Charities, the Katal Center of Health, Equity and Justice in Albany and the Buffalo-based health technology group RPRT.

Lawmakers will meet Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. in the legislature’s chambers of the Schenectady County office building, 620 State St., Schenectady.

— Chad Arnold

CLIFTON PARK-HALFMOON FIRE DISTRICT ELECTION

The annual election for the Clifton Park – Halfmoon Fire District #1 will take place Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Clifton Park Firehouse at 38 Old Route 146 in Clifton Park. Voters will determine a new commissioner for a five-year-term. All residents of the Clifton Park – Halfmoon Fire District # 1 who have registered with the County Board of Elections on or before Nov. 21, 2022, are eligible to vote.

— Natasha Vaughn-Holdridge

MELODIES OF CHRISTMAS

The CBS 6 Melodies of Christmas returns to Proctors’ mainstage after a two-year hiatus. The holiday extravaganza features performances by the Empire State Youth Orchestra backed by the Melodies Chorale along with guests Grand Central Station, Ally the Bagpiper and Northeast Ballet.

Net proceeds go to the Melodies Center for Childhood Cancers and Blood Disorders at Albany Med. The show runs at 7 p.m. from Thursday to Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $36. For more information, visit proctors.org.

— Indiana Nash

VIA AQUARIUM WINTER EXTRAVAGANZA

A Winter Extravaganza will take place on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Via Aquarium in Schenectady. The aquarium will host a winter fun-themed day of activities, including a Frozen princess meet and greet, an ornament crafting station, face painting and a game table. Visitors can then head to Winter Wonderland and present their aquarium receipt for 10% off admission. For more information, visit www.viaaquarium.com.

— Ted Remsnyder

COACHES VS. CANCER BRACKET BUSTER

Hudson Valley Community College in Troy will play host to a pair of marathon days of Section II boys’ high school basketball on Saturday and Sunday, with 13 games scheduled for the Coaches vs. Cancer Bracket Buster event.

Seven games will take place Saturday, starting at 10 a.m., with a couple of exciting matchups later in the day as Hudson Falls faces Shaker at 6:30 p.m., then Shenendehowa and La Salle Institute wrap up the action at 8 p.m.

On Sunday, the six-game slate opens with a 9:30 a.m. clash between Duanesburg and Maple Hill, and continuing until the 7 p.m. finale between Niskayuna and Green Tech.

— Adam Shinder

