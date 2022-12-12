Amsterdam girls basketball rolls past Johnstown in Foothills Council opener

AMSTERDAM — From the opening tip, the Amsterdam girls’ basketball team controlled the action in its Foothills Council opener against Johnstown at Amsterdam High School on Monday.

The Lady Rams had 10 of 11 players score in a 66-6 victory over the Lady Bills.

“This was an opportunity for us,” Amsterdam coach Eric Duemler said. “We had the opportunity to run through our offense, take care of the basketball, be unselfish and not play sloppy. There are a lot of things you can get out of a game like that that will help us going forward.”

Annie Fedullo scored 16 points to lead Amsterdam, while Liana Brown had 12 points. Kaijah Fowler had nine points for the Lady Rams, Jadiana Martinez netted seven points, Sharazade Cooper scored six and Kasia Derrico added five points.

“That Amsterdam team is a good team and they’ve been playing together for a long time,” Johnstown coach Brandon Hillier said.

Isabella Bermas, Soli Lopez and Parker Klingbeil all scored two points for Johnstown.

“We’re taking it one game at a time,” Hillier said. “Every single quarter, we get better at one thing.”

Amsterdam outscored Johnstown 21-0 in the first quarter and 18-0 in the second quarter to take a 39-0 lead at the half.

“I knew going in that it could be like that,” Duemler said. “It happens some times during the course of the season. It’s a chance to work on things that you might not be able to in practice.”

Fedullo scored six points in each of the first two quarters for the Lady Rams, while Cooper scored six points in the second quarter. Kaijah Fowler added five first-half points for Amsterdam, which won its second straight after losing its season opener to Mohonasen.

“The kids were super unselfish tonight,” Duemler said. “We were patient, especially in the second half. We were able to get deep into our offense.”

Johnstown scored its first points of the game and of the second half with 7:12 left in the third quarter when Bermas scored.

Amsterdam responded by scoring the final 13 points of the quarter in succession to make it 52-2 after three quarters. Kaijah Fowler and Fedullo each had four points in the frame for the Lady Rams.

“The score may say one thing, but if people could see what I see at practice every day, they would understand why I couldn’t be any prouder of this group,” Hillier said.

In the final quarter, Brown scored eight of Amsterdam’s 14 points as the Lady Rams closed out the victory by outscoring Johnstown 14-4 over the final eight minutes.

“I’ve got a great group of girls and they’re really coachable,” Hillier said. “As long as we get better every game, we’ll be fine at the end of the season.”

Johnstown (0-4 overall, 0-1 Foothills) is slated to host Broadalbin-Perth on Thursday in its home opener at 7 p.m.

Amsterdam (2-1 overall, 1-0 Foothills) is scheduled to travel to Gloversville on Thursday for a Foothills Council contest at 7 p.m. It will be the first road game of the season for the Lady Rams.

Johnstown 0 0 2 4 – 6

Amsterdam 21 18 13 14 – 66

JOHNSTOWN

Bermas 1-0-2, Klingbeil 1-0-2, Lopez 1-0-2. Totals 3-0-6.

AMSTERDAM

F. Fowler 2-0-4, Agresta 1-1-3, Fedullo 8-0-16, K. Fowler 4-0-9, Martinez 3-0-7, Derrico 2-1-5, Brown 6-0-12, Sculco 1-1-3, Cooper 3-0-6. Stanavich 0-1-1. Totals 30-4-66.

