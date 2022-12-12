Betting on Belichick’s Patriots on MNF, plus an NBA play: Best bets for Dec. 12

Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.

Here are our best bets for Monday, Dec. 12:

TOP PLAY

The play: NFL, Patriots (-2.5) over Cardinals

The odds/bet: -110 ($33 to win $30)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Our take: The New England Patriots haven’t played their best football as of late, but it’s hard to bet against a Bill Belichick team in a must-win situation.

The Patriots are currently at the bottom of the AFC East, and their playoff hopes will be all but dashed if they can’t come away with a win tonight against the Arizona Cardinals, but we like their chances to bounce back considering they have a much better defense.

The Cardinals have plenty of weapons on offense, but Patriots QB Mac Jones should be able to lead his team to enough points against a weak Cardinals defense to cover considering the Patriots defense projects to make life rough for Cardinals QB Kyler Murray.

CELTICS TO COVER

The play: NBA, Celtics (-3.5) over Clippers

The odds/bet: -110 ($11 to win $10)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 10:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Our take: The Boston Celtics have consistently been the best team in the NBA this season, which is why it seems puzzling that they’re only 3.5-point favorites over the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Clippers are at home and have played better as of late with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard back healthy, but they’ve yet to string together a winning streak with Leonard still not back his usual self as far being a go-to scorer.

Until Leonard shows he’s back to his old self, the Clippers aren’t a team worth betting on, making the Celtics a value to cover in this spot.

HOW WE’VE FARED

Sunday’s best bets

NFL teaser, Vikings +8 over Lions and Ravens +8 over Steelers (LOST $36)

NFL player prop, Titans QB Ryan Tannehill to pass for more than 197.5 yards (WON $10)

Sunday’s profit/loss: -$26 (1-1)

Final total for the week: -$80.50 (5-9)

Total for December: -$68.50 (9-13)

Total for 2022: +$303.90 (323-343)

NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)

Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, a $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).

