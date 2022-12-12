Colonie man intended to sexually exploit a child, troopers say

COLONIE – A Colonie man intended to sexually exploit a child, New York State Police said Monday.

Blair E. Paczkowski, 47, of Colonie, was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree attempted criminal sexual act and first-degree attempted disseminating indecent material to minors, police said.

Paczkowski is accused of making arrangements to meet someone in Colonie he believed to be a 14-year-old for the purpose of sexual exploitation and then traveling to the agreed upon location to meet them, police said.

Investigators then arrested him at the location. He was arraigned and ordered held on $10,000 bail.

State police investigators arrested Paczkowski with the help of the Troop G Computer Crimes Unit and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, police said.

Police released Paczkowski’s photo and indicated the investigation remained ongoing. Anyone with additional information or who believes they may be a victim is asked to contact investigators in Latham at 518-583-7000 or email [email protected] .

