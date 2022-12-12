Drunk driver drove wrong way up Northway in Wilton, troopers say

WILTON – A drunk driver drove the wrong way down the Northway early Sunday and was stopped and arrested, New York State Police said Monday.

Troopers arrested and charged Ellissa G. Carmin, 30, of Nassau, with driving while intoxicated, second-degree reckless endangerment and other charges, police said.

Troopers responded to the area for a report of a wrong-way driver just before 4 a.m. Sunday, police said.

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

They soon spotted Carmin driving northbound in the southbound lanes and stopped her, police said.

She was also found with cocaine in her vehicle, leading to a seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance count, police said.

She was taken for processing and refused to provide a breath sample to determine her blood alcohol content, police said.

While in custody, she became uncooperative and caused injury to a trooper, police said. She was also charged with obstructing governmental administration, third-degree assault, officials said.

She was arraigned and released to return to court later.

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Categories: News, News, Saratoga County, Saratoga Springs