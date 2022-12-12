EDITORIAL: Play by the rules or pay the price

Political opportunism. An effort to disenfranchise Asian American voters. Defying the will of the people.

Those are the sentiments being batted around by some supporters of Republican state Assembly candidate Lester Chang, who faces an Assembly Judiciary Committee hearing next week to determine whether he meets residency requirements for the seat he won in last month’s election.

If the Democratic controlled Assembly decides Chang doesn’t meet the residency requirements, it could refuse to seat him. That would leave the seat temporarily vacant and force Gov. Kathy Hochul to call a special election to fill it.

In this heavily partisan political atmosphere, challenges to the outcome of elections are becoming more common, as candidates throw around accusations about rigged elections, discrimination and partisan manipulation.

In this case, Chang is Asian American, and the seat he ran for in Brooklyn contains a growing Chinatown community.

Yes, if he loses the legal challenge to his residency, he would lose the seat that voters elected him to. That would be unfortunate for the candidate and for the people who voted for him.

But it wouldn’t be discrimination. It wouldn’t be an act of naked partisanship. It wouldn’t be violation of the will of the people.

If Chang violated a basic qualification of election to the Legislature — namely that he must reside in the district for 12 continuous months before the election — then he had no legal right to have even been on the ballot and no right to the votes he received. This isn’t a common challenge, nor is it trivial. Candidates should live where they serve, and the rules clearly state the terms.

One could argue that Democrats should have made an attempt to determine his eligibility prior to the election instead of bringing it up after the people have already voted. But it’s not up to Democrats to vet Republican candidates, or vice versa. It’s up to the candidates, their respective parties and their lawyers to determine whether the candidate is eligible before placing him on the ballot.

If he doesn’t meet the residency requirements, then he ran under false pretenses and should be ineligible to serve, no matter how, when or by whom the violation was discovered.

As for undermining the will of voters, the loser in the race, Democrat Peter Abbate Jr., is not challenging the vote count. And if the Assembly refuses to seat Chang, it would not result in Abbate being awarded the seat over Chang. The November results would be thrown out and voters would have to vote again to fill the seat.

Voters of the district will still ultimately be the ones who determine who represents them.

If it turns out Chang was ineligible to serve, then accusations about race or fraud are unwarranted. If it turns out Chang can prove he met the residency requirement, then Democrats should accept the will of the people and seat him immediately.

Fair elections start by everyone playing by the rules and accepting the outcome.

