High schools: Russom’s buzzer-beater lifts Broadalbin-Perth girls’ basketball to victory

Molly Russom put in a rebound of a missed shot just before time expired in the game, giving Broadalbin-Perth a 52-50 Foothills Council girls’ basketball victory over Schuylerville on Monday.

Russom finished the game with 19 points. Jilly Sassanella added 15 points.

Macey Korval paced Schuylerville with 19 points.

Hannah Hoffman and Hailey Monroe scored 17 points each to lead Northville to a 53-30 Western Athletic Conference win over Schoharie. Hoffman hit five 3-pointers, and Monroe had three. Keira Mackey added 11 points for Northville.

Cloey Dopp had 23 points, and Jaidyn Chest added 20 to lift Mayfield to a 69-23 non-league win over Hoosic Valley.

SPARKS LEADS HOOSICK FALLS

Jake Sparks scored 26 points in three quarters, powering Hoosick Falls to a 78-30 Wasaren League boys’ basketball victory over Berlin/New Lebanon.

Sparks had 19 points in the first half, when Hoosick Falls took a 37-15 lead.

Mat Kemp scored 15 points for Hoosick Falls, and Eli King added 12.

Cameron David had 21 points to power Fort Plain to a 48-44 non-league victory over Edmeston.

Nine of David’s points came in the fourth quarter.

Stephen Gray added 17 points. He was 11 for 14 from the free-throw line, including 8-of-10 in the final period.

Troy Cammer scored 17 points in Middleburgh’s 45-38 win over Sharon Springs. Brady Law had 12 points for Sharon Springs, and Mike Cashman added 11.

