How much snow did we get? Clifton Park, Niskayuna top Capital Region numbers (with video)

ALBANY – How much snow did we get? We got a pretty good amount.
A location in Niskayuna topped Schenectady County with 7.9 inches, while a location in Clifton Park recorded 9.
National Weather Service snowfall reports and times
Schenectady County
- 7.9 – Niskayuna, 7 a.m.
- 6.5 – Near Schenectady, 7 a.m.
- 6.5 – Scotia, 6 a.m.
- 6.2 – Niskayuna Aqueduct, 9:35 p.m.
- 6.1 – Schenectady GE Plot, 9:30 a.m.
- 5 – Delanson, 8:08 a.m.
Saratoga County
- 9 – Clifton Park, 12:09 a.m.
- 8.5 – Clifton Park Center, 10:50 p.m.
- 8.2 – Clifton Park, 11:22 p.m.
- 6 – Ballston Spa, 4:31 a.m.
Montgomery County
- 7.2 – Near Amsterdam, 7:53 a.m.
- 6.5 – Near Fort Johnson, 5 a.m.
- 5.5 – Fonda, 4:41 a.m.
Fulton County
- 7 – Perth, 11:05 p.m.
- 7 – Salisbury, 8:41 p.m.
- 6 – Gloversville, 4 p.m.
- 5.7 – Northville, 7:35 a.m.
Albany County
- 6.6 – Colonie, 10:27 p.m
- 6.5 – Boght Corners, 10 p.m.
Rensselaer County
- 9 – Berlin, 11:30 p.m.
- 7.4 – Averill Park, 9:20 p.m.
- 6.9 – Troy, 9 p.m.
Our Stan Hudy out in the snow in Schenectady Sunday:
@dgazette Snowing in Schenectady Sunday – More at DailyGazette.com – Daily Gazette
