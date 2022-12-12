Images: Fire Monday on Lark Street in Schenectady (3 photos)

SCHENECTADY – Firefighters were called to a home on Lark Street in Schenectady just after 10 a.m. Monday for a fire.

All occupants got out safely and the fire was brought under control in less than an hour.

Photos from our Peter R. Barber

More: No injuries reported in Monday Schenectady fire

Google StreetView from June 2022:



