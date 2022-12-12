Images: Investigation and demolition at State Street fire site in Schenectady (1 video, 7 photos)

SCHENECTADY – Fire investigators sorted through the debris left at 1901 State Street Sunday, a day after a fire destroyed the business and apartment building.
Workers from Dan’s Hauling and Demolition also demolished the structure.
More: Probe into Saturday Schenectady blaze ongoing; Seven people displaced, structure demolished
GAZETTE COVERAGEEnsure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
.
.
More: Probe into Saturday Schenectady blaze ongoing; Seven people displaced, structure demolished
GAZETTE COVERAGEEnsure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
.
.
More: Probe into Saturday Schenectady blaze ongoing; Seven people displaced, structure demolished
GAZETTE COVERAGEEnsure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
.
.
More from The Daily Gazette:
Categories: News, News, Photo Galleries, Schenectady, Schenectady County