Images: Investigation and demolition at State Street fire site in Schenectady (1 video, 7 photos)

SCHENECTADY – Fire investigators sorted through the debris left at 1901 State Street Sunday, a day after a fire destroyed the business and apartment building.

Workers from Dan’s Hauling and Demolition also demolished the structure.

More: Probe into Saturday Schenectady blaze ongoing; Seven people displaced, structure demolished

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

More: Probe into Saturday Schenectady blaze ongoing; Seven people displaced, structure demolished

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

More: Probe into Saturday Schenectady blaze ongoing; Seven people displaced, structure demolished

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

Categories: News, News, Photo Galleries, Schenectady, Schenectady County