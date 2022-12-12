Images: Schenectady Greenmarket goes indoors for season (3 photos)

By Stan Hudy |
Valentina Sherlock of Albany adds small flowers to a Country Christmas double candle centerpiece for sale to benefit the Schenectady ARC Sunday
PHOTOGRAPHER: Stan Hudy
PHOTOGRAPHER: Stan Hudy
SCHENECTADY – The Schenectady Greenmarket has gone indoors for the season at Proctors.

Photos from Sunday’s Greenmarket from our Stan Hudy

More: Proctors hosting Schenectady Greenmarket on winter Sundays

.

.

.

.

