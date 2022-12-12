Images: Schenectady Greenmarket goes indoors for season (3 photos)

SCHENECTADY – The Schenectady Greenmarket has gone indoors for the season at Proctors.

Photos from Sunday’s Greenmarket from our Stan Hudy

More: Proctors hosting Schenectady Greenmarket on winter Sundays

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

More: Proctors hosting Schenectady Greenmarket on winter Sundays

GAZETTE COVERAGE Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

Categories: News, News, Photo Galleries, Schenectady, Schenectady County