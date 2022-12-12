Major Bowling: Swiatocha (771), Leone (757), Clay (750) top card

Kim Swiatocha ripped a 268-771, John Leone fired a 264-757 and Anthony Clay registered a 288-750 in the Capital District All Star league Thursday night at Sportsman’s Bowl.

Bill Carl shot a 258-739, and Lindsey McPhail rolled a perfect game during a 709.

Rounding out the leaders were Kalynn Carl (278-706), Mike Guidarelli (257-698), Jason Deitz (245-698), Jim Bassotti (259-698) and Earl Lawrence Jr. (256-698).

CAPITAL DISTRICT ALL STAR LEAGUE

Standings

(Wins-Losses-Points)

Camelot Print & Copy 28-11-222, CPS of Albany 24-15-184, Team Goodwin 22-17-178.5, Precision Floors 22.5-16.5-177.5, Café One Eleven 22-17-167.5, Team Williams 21.5-17.5-166, KKV Recovery 22.5-16.5-165, Integrity 1st Realty 20-19-153.5, Benedetto Inc. 19-20-152.5, 518 Waffles 20.5-18.5-150, Sportsman’s Bowl 17-22-149, St. Johns Stone & Masonry 17-22-140.5, Bassotti Inc. 14-25-128.5, Boulevard Bowl 15-24-124, R&M Homes 15-24-123, Team Smith 12-27-114.5.

———

Match summaries

Boulevard Bowl (14)

Bill Dunn 196-199-202 — 597, Anthony Clay 246-216-288 — 750, Jason Palmer 214-246-208 — 668. Totals: 656-661-698 — 2,015.

Team Smith (10)

Robin Fredenburgh 225-235-211 — 671, Amy Smith 232-168-187 — 587, B.J. Smith Jr. 247-217-215 — 679. Totals: 704-620-613 — 1,937.

———

518 Waffles (9)

Gabe Criscuolo 214-177-179 — 570, Bob Tedesco Jr. 181-225-183 — 589, Earl Lawrence Jr. 221-256-221 — 698. Totals: 616-658-583 — 1,857.

Team Goodwin (15)

Chamar Goodwin 205-223-210 — 638, Ursula Pasquerella 156-192-210 — 558, Chris Fawcett 264-267-157 — 688. Totals: 625-682-577 — 1,884.

———

Precision Floors (5)

Christian Caputo 201-214-248 — 663, Chris Nachtrieb 160-214-204 — 578, Tom Siatkowski 183-187-200 — 570. Totals: 544-615-652 — 1,811.

Integrity 1st realty (19)

Matt Roberts 222-267-175 — 664, Connor Stoliker 182-233-199 — 614, Mike O’Toole 206-268-203 — 677. Totals: 610-768-577 — 1,955.

———

R&M Homes (7.5)

Mike Smith 216-247-225 — 688, Curt Benedetto Sr. 181-219-162 — 562, Kim Swiatocha 258-268-245 — 771. Totals: 655-734-632 — 2,021.

Precision Floors (16.5)

Mike Guidarelli 236-257-205 — 698, Bill Carl 258-248-233 — 739, Jason Deitz 228-225-245 — 698. Totals: 722-730-683 — 2,135.

———

Café One Eleven (13.5)

Joe DiBiase 227-256-167 — 650, Sharon Carson 226-202-162 — 590, Kalynn Carl 278-204-224 — 706. Totals: 731-662-553 — 1,946.

Team Williams (10.5)

John Leone 258-235-264 — 757, Dan Carson 200-198-171 — 569, Ron Williams 226-175-224 — 625. Totals: 226-175-224 — 625. Totals: 684-608-659 — 1,951.

———

Bassotti Inc. (10)

Jim Bassotti 196-259-243 — 698, Chuck Sheifer 171-188-180 — 539, Jason Impellizzeri 223-214-213 — 650. Totals: 590-661-636 — 1,887.

Benedetto Inc. (14)

Pete Benedetto 236-232-191 — 659, Andrew Reinitz 202-176-215 — 593, Curt Benedetto Jr. 246-226-215 — 687. Totals: 684-634-621 — 1,939.

———

Camelot Print & Copy (13)

Aiden Deitz 192-234-201 — 627, Scott Stoliker 243-202-192 — 637, B.J. Rucinski 220-259-204 — 683. Totals: 655-695-597 — 1,947.

KKV Recovery (11)

Andrew Marotta 214-177-174 — 565, Patricia Kelly 212-192-234 — 638, Kenny Livengood 243-202-213 — 658. Totals: 669-571-621 — 1,861.

———

CPS of Albany (15)

Pete Konrad 176-237-184 — 597, Mike Liberatore 202-256-212 — 670, Lindsey McPhail 300-227-182 — 709. Totals: 678-720-578 — 1,976.

St. Johns Stone & Masonry (9)

Gino Correra 267-203-216 — 686, John Starr 214-183-177 — 574, Joe D’Aurizio Sr. 193-245-226 — 664. Totals: 674-631-619 — 1,924.

